US diplomat denies pushing Pakistani PM Khan to resign





Islamabad

A top US diplomat for South and Central Asia has for the first time publicly addressed allegations of a plot to oust then-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022.

Testifying before the House Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu rejected the accusation that he or his government played a role in fomenting Khan's ouster.

“These allegations, this conspiracy theory, is a lie, it's a complete lie,” Lu said in response to a question from committee chairman Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican from the U.S. state of South Carolina .

Encrypted conspiracy

In April 2022, Khan was removed from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

Khan has since claimed that a secret diplomatic cable, or cipher, sent by Asad Majeed Khan, then Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, proved that the United States conspired with the Pakistani military and opposition leaders to remove him from office. The cable describes a March 7, 2022 meeting with Lu in Washington.

Last August, an American media outlet, The Intercept, published what it said was the text of the cipher.

According to Ambassador Khan's purported cable, State Department officials at the meeting encouraged Khan to tell Pakistan's powerful military that Islamabad could expect warmer relations if Khan were removed from office. due to its neutrality over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pakistan's prime minister was in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day the invasion began and failed to condemn it.

“I think that if the vote of no confidence against the prime minister succeeds, all will be forgiven in Washington, because the visit to Russia is considered a decision of the prime minister. Otherwise, I think it will be difficult to move forward,” he said. he added. one document quoted Lu telling the Pakistani ambassador.

While the State Department has consistently rejected allegations of a plot to oust Khan, department spokesman Mathew Miller acknowledged last year that the Biden administration was unhappy with Khan's overtures toward Russia.

“We expressed our concern privately to the government of Pakistan just as we had publicly expressed our concerns regarding the visit to Moscow of the then Prime Minister Khan on the same day as Russia invaded Ukraine. We have expressed our concern very clearly,” Miller said at a regular news conference. conference while answering a question about The Intercept's reporting.

The Pakistani military and Khan's opponents have also rejected his allegations.

The former Pakistani prime minister is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for revealing the contents of the secret cable, a charge he rejects as politically motivated.

Lu called the diplomatic cable's reporting in Pakistani media inaccurate.

“At no time did he [the cypher] accuse the United States government or myself of taking action against Imran Khan,” he told the committee.

Lu pointed out that Pakistan's current former ambassador, Khan, also testified before his government that there was no US plot to remove the prime minister from office.

In March 2022, Pakistan's National Security Committee led by Khan made a representation to the US ambassador regarding his country's “interference” in Pakistani politics.

However, after Khan's ouster, another NSC committee headed by then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded that the diplomatic cable did not indicate any US conspiracy.

“We respect Pakistan's sovereignty. We respect the principle that the people of Pakistan should be the ones to choose their own leaders through a democratic process,” Lu said during Wednesday's hearing.

The deputy secretary was disrupted on several occasions, with some in the audience calling him a liar. The debates stopped on a few occasions and police in the capital expelled some participants for being disruptive.

Lu told the committee that he had received several death threats and that his family had also been threatened over “unfounded allegations” since Khan's expulsion.

Electoral irregularities

Addressing reports of irregularities in Pakistan's Feb. 8 general election, Lu said the Biden administration has been constantly urging Pakistani authorities to investigate.

“As Pakistan’s partner, we have called for this to be done transparently and completely and for those responsible for the irregularities to be held accountable.”

The much-delayed Pakistani elections have given rise to several controversies. The state-backed crackdown on Khan's party, pre-election violence including terrorist attacks, the suspension of mobile internet services on polling day, and the considerable delay in announcing the results have led local observers and internationals to question the fairness of the vote.

The US, UK and EU have called on Pakistan to investigate the discrepancies.

In a February 28 letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a bipartisan group of 31 members of the US Congress urged the administration not to recognize the new Pakistani government until a ” thorough, transparent and credible investigation into electoral interference” be carried out. conducted.

However, in an April 13 statement, Blinken congratulated Sharif on his election as Pakistan's prime minister. The US ambassador to Islamabad, Donald Blome, has since met with Pakistan's new president, prime minister, and Pakistan's foreign and finance ministers.

Rep. Greg Casar, a Texas Democrat who was among the letter's authors, asked Lu about the administration recognizing Sharif's government.

“We do not recognize or refuse recognition. We decide whether we will engage with the government,” Lu said.

Elections in Pakistan resulted in a hung parliament. Khan's party had to field independent candidates after being deprived of a unified electoral symbol.

Although Khan's PTI-backed candidates won the largest number of seats in the lower house of parliament, Sharif's party, which came in second, formed a coalition government with Khan's opponents.

