Bernie Moreno: Donald Trump's choice will win the Republican Senate primary in Ohio

Bernie Moreno will win the Republican Senate primary in Ohio, a victory for the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump, who had supported the Cleveland businessman in the three-way contest.

Moreno will next face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a fall election that will be crucial to deciding control of the Senate. As one of two Democratic senators running for re-election in a state that Trump won twice, Brown is a prime target for Republicans looking to pick up the one or two seats they need to flip the House, depending on who wins the White House.

“I want to thank President Trump for everything he has done for me, for this campaign, for his unwavering support, for his love of this country,” Moreno said at his campaign watch party in Cleveland , shortly after he was declared the winner.

Tuesday's Republican primaries were the first test of Trump's influence in a contested Senate race. The former president endorsed Moreno in December at the urging of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, but his endorsement did not initially lock things up for Moreno in what has become one of the most expensive races of the cycle until 'now. Trump made a last-minute trip to the state this weekend to help his favored candidate cross the finish line.

Moreno's victory is also something of a victory for Democrats, whose spending in the race suggests they viewed him as the weaker candidate facing Brown. An outside group affiliated with Senate Democrats' super PAC ran ads supporting him against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. In Washington, Bernie Moreno would meet Donald Trump's expectations, the ad says, presenting the candidate as a MAGA Republican who is too conservative for Ohio.

Moreno rejected Democrats' attempts to tie him to Trump and instead sought to tie Brown to President Joe Biden.

Let me just say something: I honor President Trump's support. I wear it with a badge of honor, the candidate said. I predict this: If Joe Biden enters Ohio, Sherrod Brown will fly out of here like a scaredy cat.

Brown, who found himself unopposed in his primary Tuesday as he seeks a fourth term in a red-leaning state, was quick to draw a contrast with his rival.

The choice before Ohio is clear: Bernie Moreno has spent his career and campaign putting himself first and would do the same if elected, the senator said in a statement.

Elections depend on which side you're on, and I will always work for Ohio, Brown added.

Trump's involvement in this race was notable since national Republicans who decided to get involved in the primaries this year, in part to counter the type of candidates who proved to be flawed candidates in the 2022 general election, are remained outside this primary. The conservative Club for Growth also backed Moreno, who was born in Colombia and made his fortune through car dealerships.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, chairman of the GOP Senate campaign arm, congratulated Moreno after his victory and offered his full support.

Dolan, the other self-funded candidate in the race who finished third in the 2022 primary won by Vance, had the support of two prominent Ohio Republican governors. Mike DeWine and former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, whose pledge underscored the party's division between its Trumpian and more established wings.

Dolan, who was the only one of the three candidates not to support Trump, argued that he was the most electable Republican because he could outperform Trump in the suburbs.

At Trump's weekend rally, which was largely overshadowed by his controversial rhetoric about a bloodbath for the auto industry, the former president attacked Dolan as a RINO, or Republican in name only, and hailed Moreno as a political outsider.

Moreno has leaned heavily on his support for Trump, with the former president omnipresent in his campaign advertising. MAGA alert: President Trump wants you to vote for foreign businessman Bernie Moreno, said one of the campaign's final ads, which reminded voters just tuning in who had the most coveted endorsement during Republican primaries. Trump endorsed Bernie Moreno for Senate.

Moreno has faced attacks from his adversaries and their allies for previously holding more moderate political positions. As CNN's KFile reported earlier this year, he once said there was no scenario in which he would support Trump and called him a fake Republican.

But like Vance, who made it through the 2022 primaries with Trump's help, Moreno managed to use his support of the former president as a weapon to quell any skepticism about his previous loyalties.

Moreno and Dolan's willingness to invest millions of their own money in their campaigns brought spending for this race to more than $40 million as of Monday. The Ohio Senate race trails only the U.S. presidential race, Kentucky's 2023 gubernatorial race and California's 2024 Senate race in total ad spending so far, at l exclusion of future reservations.

Moreno said Tuesday that he spoke with Dolan, who congratulated him on the race, while LaRose released a statement saying he did the same.

Now is the time to form a united party, LaRose said. We all share the same mission: remove Sherrod Brown and restore Ohio's voice and values ​​to the United States Senate. The stakes in this election couldn't be higher.

Brown, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006 after seven terms in the House of Representatives, will face Moreno in a state that twice voted for Barack Obama before turning to Trump in the next two presidential elections. The senator, known as a progressive populist, is the last remaining Democrat to hold a nonjudicial office in the Buckeye State. He won his last race, against a weak challenger without national GOP support, by 7 points in 2018.

Brown acknowledged Monday that it may have been the toughest contest of his career. Of course, the third-term incumbent told reporters in Dayton, this may be my toughest race.

The senator ended the pre-primary reporting period on Feb. 28 with a cash advantage of $13.5 million compared to Morenos' $2.4 million. But if the primary is any indication, Moreno would be willing to devote his own resources to the race.

The outside money already invested in Ohio shows how competitive both sides expect it to be. The Senate majority PAC, the super PAC tied to Democratic leadership, set aside $65 million for television ads, by far the largest amount among the seven states where it made early reservations. On the Republican side, the Senate Leadership Fund and an affiliated group have set aside about $80 million.

This story and headline have been updated.

CNN's David Wright, Jeff Zeleny and Aaron Pellish contributed to this report.

