Indian Startup Ecosystem Will Play Key Role in Making India Third Largest Economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modion on Wednesday said India has democratized technology and the theory of haves and have-nots cannot work in this country. He said this was exemplified by the financial inclusion achieved through UPI, which is used for financial transactions even in villages.

Addressing the Startup Mahakumbh event on Wednesday, Modi urged successful founders to mentor young innovators. He also asked MSMEs and industry bodies to identify the problems they face in terms of manufacturing and supply chains and organize hackathons so that young people can not only find solutions to these challenges but also get new ideas for their start-ups.

Stating that India is the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world, he said, “This has been possible due to well-thought-out policies. India took the right decision at the right time. Thanks to the initiative of Indian start-up Abhiyaan, innovative ideas have been given a platform. The country has also focused on creating start-up incubators in educational institutions.

Read also : Startups urged to prioritize corporate governance

He highlighted that today, India has a vast ecosystem of 1.15 lakh registered start-ups and 110 unicorns. He noted that almost 45 percent of start-ups are led by women. He also added that nearly 12 million young people are associated with these start-ups which have filed 12,000 patents. In fact, he encouraged founders to seek patents for their innovations.

Noting that even young people from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions have the opportunity to incubate their ideas, Modi added: The country can proudly say that the start-up ecosystem is not limited to big cities but is spread across 600 districts of the country. the country. This indicates that start-up creation has become a social culture. He said that currently, start-ups have emerged in various fields including agriculture, education, finance, ayurveda, yoga and space.

In the past, education meant a job in the civil service. There were difficulties in finding funds to start a business. The start-up ecosystem has broken this cycle and brought a revolution in the country. The youth have chosen the path of becoming job creators rather than job seekers, Modi added.

He highlighted that projects such as Digital India and UPI have led to the emergence of start-ups in the technology and financial sectors. He also mentioned that the government procurement platform, GeM, has given start-ups an opportunity to do business worth over 20,000 crores. Noting that UPI has reduced the urban-rural divide, he added that India has democratized technology and hence the haves and have-nots theory does not work here.

India's culture of innovation and start-ups will not only play a key role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, but will also ensure a better future for the world, Modi said. He further highlighted that the G20 declaration recognizes that start-ups will be engines of growth globally.

Talking about the emergence of AI, he said that the world accepts that India will have the upper hand in the field of AI. He also explained how he is using AI for his election campaign to reach out to voters in various languages ​​such as Tamil and Telugu. Modi also said that the National Quantum Mission and Indias Semi-Conductor Mission will open new doors of opportunities for young innovators. He also highlighted the announcement made in the interim budget of 1 lakh crore.

We have become the fifth largest economy in the world and young people have contributed enormously to this. During my third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world and I strongly believe that start-ups will play an important role in achieving this goal, Modi added.