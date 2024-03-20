Donald Trump wins Florida Republican primary





MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump won the Florida Republican primary on Tuesday. Republican voters were the only ones able to vote. Florida Democrats canceled their primary and awarded all of their 224 delegates to President Joe Biden.

Trump, a Florida voter, cast his ballot at a Palm Beach recreation center and told reporters, “I voted for Donald Trump.”

Which Republican candidates were present in the Florida primary election?

In the Republican ballot, certified on December 19, 2023, former President Donald Trump appeared alongside six other candidates, all of whom had already withdrawn from the race:

Niky Haley, former UN Ambassador Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor Chris Christie, former New Jersey Governor Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas Governor Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and politician Ryan L. Binkley, pastor, businessman and politician

The former president won all but two primaries in his path. Haley, the last Republican to take on Trump before dropping out the day after Super Tuesday, won only two Republican primaries, in Vermont and Washington, DC.

Trump will be the presumptive Republican nominee for 2024 after his victory in Washington on March 12, gathering the 1,125 delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination. He also won the Georgia and Mississippi primaries.

After Tuesday's election, “designated delegates from Florida's political parties meet at their respective party's national conventions to formally nominate the party's preferred candidate based on party rules.” These national conferences are generally held in July or August. The party then submits the names to the state. of the presidential candidate who will represent the party in the November general election,” according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Outside of Trump's victory, Haley eclipses DeSantis in Florida

By nearly every precinct, Trump received 81.15 percent of the vote, according to results posted on the state Division of Elections website. Haley was second with 13.9 percent, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 3.67 percent.

Haley, DeSantis and other candidates dropped out of the race after losing previous runoffs to Trump, but remained on the ballot in Florida.

State Republican Party Chairman Evan Power released a statement Tuesday evening saying “Florida Republicans are united and ready to send Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware this November.”

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede noted the discernment between Trump Republicans and non-Trump Republicans in a post-vote discussion.

“There are some within the Florida Democratic Party who say that [it was] poor performance for [Donald Trump] “I'm not sure that's the case,” he told CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez and Lauren Pastrana. “I think he made it pretty clear that Florida is Trump country.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

More from CBS News

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/florida-primary-ballot-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos