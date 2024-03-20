South China Sea could overflow by Brahma Chellaney

As the wars in Ukraine and Gaza strain its military resources, a direct confrontation with China is the last thing the United States needs. But the United States' refusal to curb China's aggressive expansionism, particularly in the South China Sea, could well make a clash more likely and more destructive.

HANOI For more than a decade now, China has been working stealthily to change the territorial and maritime status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, an effort that is increasingly stoking tensions with regional neighbors like Australia, India , Japan, Taiwan and several Southeast Asian countries. as well as in the United States. And while U.S. attention and resources are focused on conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, China has recently become even more aggressive in its expansionism. Chinese regional hegemony is closer than ever.

How a man's world systematically neglects women Getty Images Free reading How capitalism became a threat to democracy Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The temptation of frontier markets Godong Group/Universal Images via Getty Images



Almost daily, China finds a new way to intimidate Taiwan, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly pledged to reunify with the mainland (although this goal has been adopted). Unfounded in international law or history). As China takes steps like encroaching over Taiwan's air defense zone and encircling the island with warshipsthis raises the risk of a war that would transform global geopolitics.

Clouds of war are also gathering over the Himalayas, where a military standoff triggered by China's repeated stealth encroachments on India's borders has lasted for nearly four years. And in the East China Sea, Chinese intrusions into the territorial waters and airspace of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China claims as its own, are fueling Japan's desire for rearmament.

But the the greatest risks The escalation could well be in the South China Sea, where China aggressive efforts to consolidate its domination have regularly led to dangerous near-confrontations, notably with American warships and aircraft. For years, China has worked tirelessly to consolidate its dominance over the South China Sea and exploit the region's vast resources and strategic position as a critical corridor through which a third of global shipping passes.

To this end, China has built artificial islands atop isolated reefs and atolls and transformed them into forward military bases. Although these activities constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including 2016 decision by an arbitral tribunal in The Hague which invalidated Chinese claims in the South China Sea, there was little step back of three successive American administrations. As a result, China managed to unilaterally expand its maritime borders without firing a single shot.

Today, China's navy and air force regularly patrol its neighbors' exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and its coast guard travels the world. the largest and most militarized has led intrusive patrols of other offshore oil and gas fields. Chinese coast guard vessels, including megaships, for no reason to employ non-lethal weapons such as high-pressure water cannons and long-range acoustic devices.

To subscribe to P.S. Digital

To subscribe to P.S. Digital Access all the new features P.S. commentary, our entire On Point suite of subscriber-exclusive content, including longer reads, insider interviews, Big Picture/Big Question and Say More, plus the entire P.S. Archives. Subscribe now

In addition, China sent its navy and coast guard there. throwing shade, dogs and harassment ships belonging to the United States, as well as smaller neighbors, such as the Philippines and Vietnam, with territorial claims in the region. Even fishing boats have been targeted and destroy. Chinese ships are now deliberately designed to ram and support other vessels, it seems clear that China will become more aggressive in asserting its territorial claims and associated fishing and energy exploration rights in the South China Sea.

Chinese militarization of the South China Sea poses the greatest threat to the Philippines and Vietnam. But while Vietnam pursues an independent foreign policy, which its Prime Minister describes as historical imperativeThe Philippines is a long-time ally of the United States, with a mutual defense treaty in place since 1951.

And yet, when it comes to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea, the United States has largely left the Philippines to fend for itself. In 2012, when China occupied the Scarborough Shoal, a traditional fishing ground of the Philippines located within the country's EEZ, the administration of US President Barack Obama has remained silent. Since then, China has steadily eroded the Philippines controls other areas within its EEZ, but the United States has offered its ally little beyond statements of support.

This is unlikely to change Soon. As the wars in Ukraine and Gaza strain U.S. military resources, a direct confrontation with China is the last thing the United States needs. But refusing to stand up to China could well make a clash more likely and more destructive.

The United States has already allowed China to acquire such solid base in the South China Sea, it would be almost impossible to restore the status quo of a decade ago without a full-scale war. And as the recent surge in provocations in the South China Sea indicates, Xi is bolder than ever, despite the growing risk of escalation, accidental or otherwise. At the same time, the United States' failure to contain China's aggressive expansionism harms its own security and commercial interests.

US President Joe Biden insists that the United States wants competition with China, not conflict. But China wants strategic solutions dominance starting with the South China Sea, and he is willing to risk conflict to get it. The South China Sea has become a test of American resolve, and Xi expects Biden to fail. The world, especially countries on the front lines of Chinese expansionism, can only hope that Xi is wrong and that the United States finds a way to subdue China without armed conflict.