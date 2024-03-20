Politics
South China Sea could overflow by Brahma Chellaney
As the wars in Ukraine and Gaza strain its military resources, a direct confrontation with China is the last thing the United States needs. But the United States' refusal to curb China's aggressive expansionism, particularly in the South China Sea, could well make a clash more likely and more destructive.
HANOI For more than a decade now, China has been working stealthily to change the territorial and maritime status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, an effort that is increasingly stoking tensions with regional neighbors like Australia, India , Japan, Taiwan and several Southeast Asian countries. as well as in the United States. And while U.S. attention and resources are focused on conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, China has recently become even more aggressive in its expansionism. Chinese regional hegemony is closer than ever.
Almost daily, China finds a new way to intimidate Taiwan, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly pledged to reunify with the mainland (although this goal has been adopted). Unfounded in international law or history). As China takes steps like encroaching over Taiwan's air defense zone and encircling the island with warshipsthis raises the risk of a war that would transform global geopolitics.
Clouds of war are also gathering over the Himalayas, where a military standoff triggered by China's repeated stealth encroachments on India's borders has lasted for nearly four years. And in the East China Sea, Chinese intrusions into the territorial waters and airspace of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China claims as its own, are fueling Japan's desire for rearmament.
But the the greatest risks The escalation could well be in the South China Sea, where China aggressive efforts to consolidate its domination have regularly led to dangerous near-confrontations, notably with American warships and aircraft. For years, China has worked tirelessly to consolidate its dominance over the South China Sea and exploit the region's vast resources and strategic position as a critical corridor through which a third of global shipping passes.
To this end, China has built artificial islands atop isolated reefs and atolls and transformed them into forward military bases. Although these activities constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including 2016 decision by an arbitral tribunal in The Hague which invalidated Chinese claims in the South China Sea, there was little step back of three successive American administrations. As a result, China managed to unilaterally expand its maritime borders without firing a single shot.
Today, China's navy and air force regularly patrol its neighbors' exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and its coast guard travels the world. the largest and most militarized has led intrusive patrols of other offshore oil and gas fields. Chinese coast guard vessels, including megaships, for no reason to employ non-lethal weapons such as high-pressure water cannons and long-range acoustic devices.
To subscribe to P.S. Digital
Access all the new features P.S. commentary, our entire On Point suite of subscriber-exclusive content, including longer reads, insider interviews, Big Picture/Big Question and Say More, plus the entire P.S. Archives.
In addition, China sent its navy and coast guard there. throwing shade, dogs and harassment ships belonging to the United States, as well as smaller neighbors, such as the Philippines and Vietnam, with territorial claims in the region. Even fishing boats have been targeted and destroy. Chinese ships are now deliberately designed to ram and support other vessels, it seems clear that China will become more aggressive in asserting its territorial claims and associated fishing and energy exploration rights in the South China Sea.
Chinese militarization of the South China Sea poses the greatest threat to the Philippines and Vietnam. But while Vietnam pursues an independent foreign policy, which its Prime Minister describes as historical imperativeThe Philippines is a long-time ally of the United States, with a mutual defense treaty in place since 1951.
And yet, when it comes to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea, the United States has largely left the Philippines to fend for itself. In 2012, when China occupied the Scarborough Shoal, a traditional fishing ground of the Philippines located within the country's EEZ, the administration of US President Barack Obama has remained silent. Since then, China has steadily eroded the Philippines controls other areas within its EEZ, but the United States has offered its ally little beyond statements of support.
This is unlikely to change Soon. As the wars in Ukraine and Gaza strain U.S. military resources, a direct confrontation with China is the last thing the United States needs. But refusing to stand up to China could well make a clash more likely and more destructive.
The United States has already allowed China to acquire such solid base in the South China Sea, it would be almost impossible to restore the status quo of a decade ago without a full-scale war. And as the recent surge in provocations in the South China Sea indicates, Xi is bolder than ever, despite the growing risk of escalation, accidental or otherwise. At the same time, the United States' failure to contain China's aggressive expansionism harms its own security and commercial interests.
US President Joe Biden insists that the United States wants competition with China, not conflict. But China wants strategic solutions dominance starting with the South China Sea, and he is willing to risk conflict to get it. The South China Sea has become a test of American resolve, and Xi expects Biden to fail. The world, especially countries on the front lines of Chinese expansionism, can only hope that Xi is wrong and that the United States finds a way to subdue China without armed conflict.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/xi-aggressive-expansionism-in-the-south-china-sea-raises-risk-of-conflict-with-us-by-brahma-chellaney-2024-03
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- South China Sea could overflow by Brahma Chellaney
- The United States is ready to deploy troops to Haiti if necessary
- The Cher Show puts more than a dime in the Fisher Theater jukebox – Macomb Daily
- College Football Playoff, Pac-12 agree to significant distribution bump for Oregon State, Washington State
- With support from the NATO Innovation Fund, OTB Ventures invests $185 million in European deep technology
- Donald Trump wins Florida Republican primary
- Indonesian Prabowo Subianto wins the presidency with a majority in the first round
- Jonathan Glazer's speech finds support from Hollywood actors and creators
- Macerich rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate its 30th anniversary
- Russians flock to polling stations in apparent protest as Putin looks to extend his rule
- 'Blade Runner, Coen Brothers and 'Slap Shot' Actor Was 88
- Afghanistan calls for 'political free cricket' after Australia scraps T20s