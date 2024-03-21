“Russia is grateful to President Erdoan’s peace initiative for Ukraine”





Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was grateful to Trkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russo-Ukrainian war. Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova said the call for peace was important at a time of “endless aggressive statements from the collective West” pushing for further escalation. “We are grateful to all those who speak out in favor of resolving the situation, in favor of peace, in favor of the negotiation process and offering their mediation efforts. … This also applies to the initiative of the Turkish side and personally of the Turkish side. Turkish President, Mr. (Recep Tayyip) Erdoan,” she stressed. According to the spokesperson, many countries understand “what the collective West is pushing the entire planet for”, which motivates them to actively engage in peace efforts. “We are grateful to everyone, no matter how realistic the proposal or program, it is a very important message on the march towards peace, in an era of endless aggressive statements from collective West, pushing for escalation, continued arms deliveries and sponsorship of terrorist activities,” she said. On March 9, speaking at a press conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul, Erdoan said that Trkiye would be ready to organize a peace summit with the participation of Moscow and from kyiv. Trkiye has repeatedly called on kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting that began in February 2022 through negotiation. Efforts have been successful, such as the historic July 2022 grain deal and the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.

