More than 45% of start-ups in the country are led by women: PM Modi





Startup Mahakumbh concluded its third day with the most awaited session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the start-up Mahakumbh and highlighted the country's roadmap to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also visited the exhibition presented at the 'occasion. “India is the third largest startup ecosystem with 1.25 lakh startups involving 12 lakh youth who are directly linked to them,” PM Modi said at the Startup Mahakumbh event on Wednesday. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers of State Anupriya Patel and Som Prakash were present on the occasion, among others. The Prime Minister highlighted India's influence in the IT and software sector over the past decades and highlighted emerging trends in innovation and start-up culture. The Prime Minister therefore said that the presence of people from the start-up world underlines the importance of today's occasion. Addressing the success of start-ups in the country, the Prime Minister drew attention to the element of genius that makes them successful. He acknowledged the presence of current and future investors, incubators, academicians, researchers, industry members and entrepreneurs and said, “This is indeed a Mahakumbh in its truest form, creating unprecedented energy and ambiance. The Prime Minister said the startup revolution is being led by small towns and also across a wide range of sectors including agriculture, textiles, medicine, transport, space, yoga and ayurveda. Elaborating on space startups, the Prime Minister said Indian startups are working in over 50 areas of the space sector, including the launch of the space shuttle. He said he was delighted to note that more than 45 percent of start-ups in the country are led by women, whether in education, agriculture or health. He also highlighted the importance of innovation culture for humanity, not just Viksit Bharat. He mentioned India's initiative to provide a platform for global startups under Startup-20, which sees startups as an engine of growth. He also spoke about India's supremacy in AI. The Prime Minister recognized the global desire of Indian youth to learn through hackathons etc. Solutions tested in Indian conditions are being accepted globally, he said. He mentioned the National Research Foundation and 1 lakh crore fund for research and planning for future needs in Sunrise sector areas. He also highlighted the contributions of Indian youth which has made it the fifth largest economy in the world from 11th position and also highlighted the role that startups must play in fulfilling the guarantee of making India the third largest economy in the world in during the third term. Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister said that the interaction with the youth filled him with new energy as he conveyed his best wishes for the future. Startup Mahakumbh, a pioneering event for startups, was organized by ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), and supported by the Department of Industry Promotion and internal trade (DPIIT) of the ministry. of Commerce and Industry. It aimed to be one of the largest gatherings of startups, unicorns, soon-to-be-icorns, investors, industry and ecosystem stakeholders to showcase India's story of entrepreneurship , technology and innovation. With a central theme of Bharat Innovates, the event included mentoring clinics, pitch competitions and a multi-track conference including leadership discussions, panel discussions, workshops and a host of activities for startups as well as future entrepreneurs.

