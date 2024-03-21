Republican billionaires rally around Trump for April fundraiser as election, cash race heats up





Hedge fund founder John Paulson will host a major fundraiser next month to benefit Donald Trump's presidential campaign, which is attracting some of the Republican Party's wealthiest donors, according to an invitation obtained by CNN.

The April 6 event, expected to be held in Palm Beach, Fla., is a sign that some ultra-wealthy figures in the Republican Party who stayed away during the primary season or supported other candidates are stepping down. are uniting behind the former president, now that he is president. the party's presumptive nominee and is scrambling to catch up to President Joe Biden and Democrats in the fundraising race.

I am pleased to support President Trump in his re-election efforts, Paulson said in a statement provided to CNN. His economic, energy, immigration and foreign policy policies will be of great benefit to the country.

We are receiving overwhelming support from donors, Paulson added. This support, along with the landslide victory he won in the primaries, shows his strong support among Americans.

Co-chairs of the inaugural leadership dinner in Palm Beach include hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah; oil tycoon Harold Hamm; hotelier and space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow; and casino mogul Steve Wynn. Bigelow previously supported the political ambitions of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before pledging to support Trump earlier this year.

The Mercers had been big Republican donors and major supporters of the 2016 Trump campaign before laying low in politics during the 2020 cycle. Other guest co-chairs include Todd Ricketts, whose family owns the Chicago Cubs and helped lead the Republican National Committee's fundraising efforts during Trump's tenure in the White House; and longtime Trump allies, such as New York Jets co-owner Robert Wood Johnson, who served as U.S. ambassador to the U.K. under the former president, and Wilbur Ross, who was Commerce Secretary of Trump.

Three former Trump rivals who have since supported him. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are also listed as special guests on the invitation.

The price of the fundraiser ranges from $250,000 per person for those on the organizing committee to $814,600 per person to serve as chair. Benefits for those who contribute at the highest level include dinner at Trump's table, according to the invitation.

The high-dollar fundraiser is one of the first big events since Trump became his party's presumptive nominee and established his choices to lead the RNC. A new joint fundraising agreement with the RNC and dozens of state parties aims to help him raise significant sums quickly as he works to close the fundraising gap with Biden and the Democrats .

It will also benefit the leadership PAC that helped fund some of Trump's personal legal bills.

Trump has a lot of ground to make up.

Biden's team announced Sunday that campaign efforts with the Democratic Party raised $53 million in February alone and entered March and the general election showdown with Trump with 155 million dollars of available liquidity. The campaign billed that number as the highest number a Democratic presidential candidate has had at this point in the election cycle.

Trump's team has not yet announced February totals. But his campaign and the RNC had about $40 million combined at the end of January, far behind Biden and the Democrats.

As he faces a fundraising crisis for his campaign, the former president is taking a more hands-on approach with donors. During his first presidential campaign in 2016, he was almost allergic to fundraising, said a person involved in fundraising for the Trump campaign this year. year.

If you compare 2016 to 2024, it's not a comparison. He is engaged, the person added. He's like a normal presidential candidate when it comes to fundraising, and that's very helpful.

Contributions from the April fundraiser in Palm Beach will benefit the Trump 47 Committee, the joint fundraising operation established in recent days by the Trump campaign, the RNC and nearly 40 state party committees.

Save America, Trump's leadership PAC that helped pay legal bills for the former president and his allies, is expected to receive a share of $5,000 in contributions, according to the invitation.

Save America is short on available cash as it has spent donor money over the past year, much of it to help pay legal bills as Trump and his allies fight criminal and civil cases.

