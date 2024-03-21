Presidential primary elections in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio





TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) As Joe Biden and Donald Trump inch closer to a rematch in November, primary voters across the country on Tuesday urged their favored candidate to keep up the fight and worried about what could happen if their side lost that fall.

There was little suspense over Tuesday's results since both candidates are already their party's presumptive nominees. Trump easily won the Republican primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Biden did the same, except in Florida, where Democrats canceled their primary and chose to award all of their 224 delegates to Biden.

Instead, primaries and key elections have become a reflection of the national political mood. While many Americans are not excited about the 2024 pick for the White House, the Biden and Trump campaigns are working to set their bases on fire by tearing each other apart and warning of the perils of the opponent.

Those who went to vote on Tuesday seemed to have heard him.

Pat Shackleford, an 84-year-old caregiver in Mesa, Arizona, said she voted for Trump in the Arizona primary to send a message to the former president.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, left, listens to Senate candidate Bernie Moreno during a campaign rally March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, file)

President Joe Biden speaks during an event December 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, file)

“I wanted to encourage him that the fight was worth it, that there are more of us out there supporting him than maybe the media is telling you,” Shackleford said.

Jamie and Cassandra Neal, sisters who both live in Phoenix, said they weren't enthusiastic Biden supporters until they saw the vigor the president brought to his State of the Union address. The union. This motivated them for the next elections.

AP correspondent Donna Warder reports that five states are holding presidential primaries.

Before it was like, Well, he's the only decent one there, Cassandra Neal, 42, said. After his speech, it was like: OK, let's do it!

Jamie Neal, 45, said Biden had been far too nice before and needed to compete with Trump, whom she described as vicious.

I hate to say it, sometimes you have to match weakness to get the person out, she said. Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.

In Ohio's Republican Senate primary, Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno defeated two challengers, Ohio Secretary of State Frank Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, whose family owns the The Cleveland Guardians baseball team.

Moreno and Trump appeared together Saturday at a rally in which Trump hailed his backed candidate as a warrior and escalated his dark rhetoric, saying that if he was not elected it would be a bloodbath for the country. His campaign insists he was referring to the auto industry and not the country as a whole.

In the final days of the campaign, the Associated Press reported Thursday that in 2008, a person with access to Morenos' business email account created a profile on an adult website seeking men for lead sex -headed. The AP could not confirm with certainty that it was created by Moreno himself. Morenos' attorney said a former intern created the account and provided a statement from the intern, Dan Ricci, who said he created the account as part of a juvenile prank.

Questions about the profile have circulated in Republican circles over the past month, sparking frustration among senior Republican officials over Moreno's potential vulnerability in a general election, according to seven people directly familiar with conversations about how to 'face the question. They requested anonymity to avoid clashing with Trump and his allies.

Trump and Biden have been focused on the general election for weeks, recently targeting their campaigns on states that could be competitive in November rather than those holding primaries.

Trump, a Florida voter, cast his ballot Tuesday at a Palm Beach recreation center and told reporters, “I voted for Donald Trump.

Trump and Biden are building on their records in office and portraying the other as a threat to America. Trump, 77, describes Biden, 81, as mentally unfit. The president described his Republican rival as a threat to democracy after his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and his praise of foreign strongmen.

These themes were evident Tuesday at some polling places.

President Biden, I don't think he knows how to tie his shoes, said Linda Bennet, a Trump supporter and resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., not far from the former president's resort, Mar-a- The girlfriend.

Although she echoed Trump's arguments about Biden, she criticized Trump's rhetoric and the way he presents himself as not being presidential at all. But she said the former president was a man of his word and that the country, particularly the economy, seemed stronger to her under Trump's leadership.

In Columbus, Ohio, Democrat Brenda Woodfolk voted for Biden and shared the wording of the president's choice this fall.

It's scary, she said of the prospect that Trump could be in the Oval Office again. Trump wants to be a dictator, he talks about making America white again and all that kind of crap. There is too much hatred.

Bennet and Woodfolk agreed that immigration was one of their main concerns, although they offered different views on why.

This border thing is out of control, said Bennet, the Republican voter. I think it's the governments that are plotting or planning to bring in these people to change the whole dynamic for their benefit, so I'm quite irritated.

Woodfolk, the Democrat, said she doesn't mind immigrants sharing opportunities in the United States, but she worries it comes at the expense of people who have lived here their entire lives.

Trump and Republicans have criticized Biden over the influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years, seeking to capitalize on the issue far beyond border states. Biden has stepped up his counteroffensive in recent weeks after Senate Republicans rejected a migration compromise they negotiated with the White House, withholding support only after Trump said he opposed the deal . Biden used the circumstances to argue that Trump and Republicans have no interest in solving the problem but instead want to inflame voters in an election year.

Last year, Trump tied his campaign to his legal challenges, including dozens of criminal charges and civil cases in which he faces more than $500 million in fines.

His first criminal trial was set to begin Monday in New York on allegations that he falsified business records to conceal secret money payments. But a judge delayed the trial for 30 days after the recent disclosure of new evidence that Trump's lawyers said they needed time to review.

Speaking outside his polling station with a voter sticker affixed to his lapel, Trump insisted the accusations against him were political and defended himself against criticism of his attacks on Democrats the day before Jews, in which he claimed that they hated Israel and their own religion. Democratic leaders criticized his comments Tuesday, calling them promoting anti-Semitic tropes about dividing loyalties.

Next to him was former first lady Melania Trump, who was not wearing a bumper sticker. She has rarely appeared in public alongside Trump since he launched his third bid for the White House.

When asked if she would campaign with him, she replied: Stay tuned.

__

Price reported from New York and Orsagos from Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press video journalist Cody Jackson in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta, Jill Colvin in New York and Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-joe-biden-elections-ohio-8b2414273d7e4d46f5696268ae89a7f8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos