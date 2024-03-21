Xi calls for steps to energize central region

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on further energizing the central region in the new era in Changsha, central China's Hunan province. China), March 20. 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for concrete measures to propel the rise of China's central region as the country pursues its own path of modernization, in another important move to advance regional development coordinated by the nation.

While presiding over a high-level symposium in Changsha, Hunan province, Xi highlighted the central region's vital role in the national economy as a major hub of food production, energy and raw materials, as well as a booming center for the manufacturing of modern, large-scale equipment. -Technological industries and complete transportation.

Xi stressed the need to lead industrial innovation through technological innovation and proactively cultivate and develop new quality productive forces.

The gathering, aimed at propelling the central region's rise into the new era, was attended by senior officials, including Premier Li Qiang.

The GDP of China's central region, including Shanxi, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, grew 4.9 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. to reach 26.99 trillion yuan ($3.75 trillion) in 2023, accounting for 21.4 percent of the national total. The growth rate is lower than the national average rate of 5.2 percent last year.

The president, who last chaired a similar meeting in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, in 2019, noted on Wednesday that the region has seen stronger momentum towards innovative development, significant improvements in its industrial bases and further progress in reform and opening-up during the period. last five years.

He also acknowledged the difficulties and challenges of promoting the rise of the central region, saying it requires research and pragmatic solutions.

According to the NBS, fixed capital investment in the region increased by 0.3% year-on-year in 2023, compared to a national average of 2.8%.

Going forward, Xi called on the region to build on the foundations of the real economy to strengthen its advanced manufacturing sector, saying proactive measures must be taken to advance new industrialization and to transform and modernize traditional industries, while promoting emerging sectors.

He highlighted the need for deeper integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, strengthening major technological breakthroughs and strengthening the leading role of enterprises in innovation.

To reinvigorate the region's traditional sectors, it is important to set up projects to transform and upgrade technologies in the manufacturing sector and upgrade large-scale projects, he said.

He called for better alignment with major national strategies and regional development initiatives, including integration with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. .

The President stressed the need for the region to undertake industrial transfers, optimize the planning of its industries and strengthen the development of a modern transport infrastructure system.

Outlining his vision for the six provinces to advance reform and opening-up, Xi called for measures to make the region a more competitive zone as part of the country's opening-up drive, to advance reforms on the market-based distribution of factors of production and to improve the fundamental systems of the market economy.

He called on authorities to “correct local protectionist behavior at all levels”, gradually expand institutional opening-up and further integrate into the common construction of the Belt and Road.

In addition, the region should strengthen its attractiveness for domestic and foreign resources, remain committed to supporting state-owned enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, and further optimize the development environment for private enterprises, a- he added.

The region's green development was highlighted by Xi during the session, during which he outlined requirements for authorities to coordinate ecological and environmental protection and low-carbon green development.

To build a beautiful central region, he stressed that authorities must intensify the fight against pollution, strengthen the comprehensive and collaborative management of the ecology and environment of major rivers and lakes, and improve the collection and treatment of urban and rural wastewater.

Xi urged policymakers to pay special attention to former revolutionary base areas, where the Chinese Communist Party built its revolutionary cause before founding New China. The bases are mainly concentrated in central China.

The revitalization and development of former revolutionary base areas and underdeveloped counties and districts should be given special attention, he said, adding that public service deficits should be addressed and developed sectors with local characteristics, with the aim of avoiding the reappearance of poverty. and advance rural revitalization.

The president highlighted the importance of the central region in ensuring China's food, energy and resource security. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, central China's grain production volume reached 200 million tons in 2023, accounting for 28.8 percent of the national total.

A number of manufacturing, processing and supply bases of green agricultural products should be established to ensure stable and secure supply of grains and other important agricultural products, he said.

In addition, efforts should be made to further improve the development and utilization levels of coal, rare earth elements and other resources, Xi added.