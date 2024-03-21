Politics
Prabowo Subianto confirmed as new Indonesian president, but legal challenges loom
Prabowo Subianto has been officially confirmed as the winner of Indonesia's presidential election, but legal challenges to the result are expected to be launched.
The General Election Commission said on Wednesday (local time) that Subianto, who has ties to the former dictatorship, won 58.6 percent of the vote, while former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan won. 24.9 percent and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo 16.5 percent. .
Mr Subianto, who is Joko Widodo's defense minister, claimed victory on polling day after unofficial tallies showed him winning almost 60 per cent of the vote.
The commission said turnout in last month's elections in the world's third-largest democracy was around 80 percent.
Nearly 5,000 police officers were on alert in Jakarta, anticipating protests from supporters of losing candidates. The headquarters of the electoral commission was barricaded with barbed wire.
About 300 demonstrators held banners and signs criticizing outgoing President Widodo for his support for Mr. Subianto and denouncing widespread fraud. They burned trash near the electoral commission complex, as well as photos of the president.
Controversial election
In Indonesia, election disputes can be registered with the Constitutional Court within three days of the announcement of official results.
The other two candidates alleged fraud and irregularities in the electoral process, such as the vice-presidential candidacy of Mr. Widodo's son. The popular incumbent is in his second term and cannot run again, but his son's candidacy was seen as a sign of his tacit support for Mr Subianto.
Mr. Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is 37 but became Mr. Subianto's running mate after the Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age of 40 for candidates.
The court's chief judge, who is Mr. Widodo's brother-in-law, was later removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the terms of the court. candidacy for elections.
Mr Subianto won in 36 of 38 provinces and received 96.2 million votes, compared to 40.9 million for second-place Mr Baswedan, who won in two provinces.
Mr Baswedan, a former head of an Islamic university, won a large majority in the conservative province of Aceh. His running mate was Muhaimin Iskandar, whose Islam-based National Awakening Party has close ties to Indonesia's largest Islamic organization.
Mr. Pranowo, the candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, received 27 million votes and did not win any provinces.
Both refused to give in and announced their intention to challenge the official results in court.
Alleged irregularities throughout the voting process
The lawyer representing Mr Pranowo, Todung Mulya Lubis, said electoral irregularities occurred before, during and after the vote.
Mr. Widodo rejected allegations of fraud and any manipulation of the judicial system or favoring a particular pair of candidates, saying the electoral process was observed by many people, including representatives of the candidates, the agency overseeing elections and security personnel.
“Such multi-level supervision would eliminate possible fraud,” Mr. Widodo told reporters last month.
“Don't cry fraud. We have mechanisms to resolve fraud. If you have evidence, present it to the Election Monitoring Agency, if you have evidence, challenge it in the Constitutional Court.”
The campaign teams for Mr. Baswedan and Mr. Pranowo said they would provide evidence for their claims.
The general secretary of the party that nominated Mr. Pranowo, Hasto Kristiyanto, said the electoral irregularities were applied from the top down, including large welfare payments in the middle of an election far larger than the pandemic amount. COVID-19.
The lawyer representing Mr Pranowo, Todung Mulya Lubis, said his team had had difficulty getting witnesses to testify in court due to intimidation from authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge the election result with such a wide official margin of victory.
The ethics panel that removed the court's chief justice allowed him to remain on the court under certain conditions, including barring him from participating when the court decides election disputes this year.
This means that all such cases before the Constitutional Court would be decided by eight judges instead of the nine-member court.
Uncertain plans for the future
The new president will be inaugurated on October 20 and will have to appoint a cabinet within two weeks.
His campaign highlighted the current administration's progress in reducing poverty and pledged to continue the modernization agenda that has brought rapid growth and propelled Indonesia to the ranks of middle-income countries.
But aside from promising continuity, he has presented few concrete plans for his presidency, leaving observers uncertain about what his election will mean for the country's growth and its still-mature democracy.
Mr. Subianto lost two previous presidential elections to Mr. Widodo, and the Constitutional Court rejected his attempts to overturn each of those results due to unfounded allegations of fraud.
Loading…
Mr. Subianto comes from one of the country's richest families and his father was an influential politician who served as a government minister under the dictator Suharto and the country's first president, Sukarno. Mr. Widodo rose to the presidency from a common background, and as president he often mingled with working-class crowds.
Questions also remain unanswered about the new president's alleged links to torture, disappearances and other human rights violations during the final years of Suharto's brutal dictatorship, during which he served as lieutenant general special forces.
It remains unclear how he will respond to political dissent, street protests and critical journalism, as many activists view his ties to the Suharto regime as a threat.
Mr. Subianto was expelled by the military after being accused of playing a role in the kidnappings and torture of activists, as well as other abuses.
He was never tried and vehemently denied any involvement, although several of his men were tried and found guilty.
P.A.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-03-21/subianto-confirmed-as-indonesian-president-but-challenges-loom/103613490
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump running out of options on $464 million bond
- Prabowo Subianto confirmed as new Indonesian president, but legal challenges loom
- 'Blood Simple' 'Blade Runner' Actor Was 88
- Amazon Shoppers Get So Many Compliments on This Comfy $31 T-Shirt Dress
- How Google uses AI to improve global flood predictions
- PM Modi calls Vladimir Putin and congratulates him on…
- Billion-dollar office tower proposal aimed at entertainment industry
- Giffa selected as a finalist for Lou Henson National Player of the Year
- 'Fortnite' players now have access to build LEGO islands
- Japanese mythology, forces and connection to earthquakes
- US semiconductor jobs are making a comeback | CEA
- Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale for Festival-Ready Fashion