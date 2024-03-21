Donald Trump running out of options on $464 million bond





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump is running out of time and options to post $464 million bail before the March 25 court deadline allows New York state to begin seizing his assets to execute a massive civil fraud judgment against him.

Last month, state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million plus interest after ruling that the real estate mogul was responsible for engaging in years of business fraud, including inflating the value of his properties in order to obtain favorable loan terms for his family business, The Trump. Organization.

In a court filing Monday, Trump's legal team said the former president failed to find a company to secure the nearly half-billion-dollar bond, after contacting more of two dozen surety companies. The lawyers argued that Trump did not have the cash to deposit the full amount of the judgment into an escrow account, but could post a $100 million cash bond.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the business fraud case, said she would seize Trump's assets if he could not pay the judgment.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, James told ABC News last month.

James' office did not respond to requests for comment, but in a filing Wednesday with a state appeals court, state lawyers argued that Trump had not explored all options for obtaining bail.

Dennis Fan, a lawyer in the attorney general's office, wrote that Trump did not offer a serious alternative to fully secure the judgment. Fansaid Trump could have sought to divide the total judgment among several bonds of different underwriters or allow the court to hold some of his properties while he appeals.

Here are the possible scenarios for Trump:

Sell ​​properties

Trump could sell properties, but sales of major assets such as skyscrapers, resorts and hotels typically take weeks or even months, legal experts say.

It's highly unlikely he'll achieve a closing that would net him money in less than months, Mitchell Epner, a Manhattan white-collar defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, told Newsday. , it takes a long time for these types of transactions to be documented in court.

Randy Zelin, a professor at Cornell Law School, said real estate sales would likely be complicated by the fact that Trump has partners, investors and other banks involved in his holdings.

This is going to be a nightmare, Zelin said.

Personal loans

Trump could tap wealthy friends to lend him money, but some legal experts say such loans could raise ethical questions. If re-elected president in November, Trump would likely face questions about whether the loans provided individuals with access to influence his decisions on political appointments or policy issues, experts said.

The only people I could imagine doing this are those who think the value of Trump's debt, literally and metaphorically, is worth more than $550 million, Epner said.

The Federal Election Commission does not prevent federal candidates from accepting loans for expenses related to events that occurred before they were candidates, said Brett Kappel, a campaign finance attorney at the law firm Harmon Curran, based in Washington, DC.

James' office began investigating Trump in 2019. The investigation examined his company's business practices from 2011 to 2021.

As a federal candidate, Trump should disclose all loans used for bond payments in his annual financial disclosure report, Kappel told Newsday.

Bankruptcy

Trump, who has long touted his skills as a business owner, is unlikely to seek bankruptcy, Zelin said. Even if he did, it wouldn't necessarily stop James from trying to seize his assets, Zelin said.

It would probably just be a band-aid, Zelin said. It would be temporarily [stop] execution, but the Attorney General's Office would decide to suspend the bankruptcy declaration. And if they win, then [declaring bankruptcy] it was for nothing.

Political funds

Federal election laws prohibit Donald J. Trump's presidential campaign committee from providing him with money for his personal use, but he could potentially tap political action committee funds with little resistance from the part of the FEC, Kappel said.

Kappel noted that Trump has already used his Save America PAC to pay legal and witness fees in criminal cases he faces in New York, Georgia, Florida and Washington, DC.

He could spend money from his leadership PAC to pay that bond, Kappel said. This would be well apart of any other political committee spending I've ever seen, but it's not unusual for Trump.

Even so, any money from Trump-aligned committees would likely only reduce the bail amount. For example, Save America had $6 million in cash at the start of the year, according to the latest FEC filings.

A growing number of Republican National Committee members have said they are open to the national party covering a portion of Trump's legal costs, according to a recent CNBC report. But Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, told reporters in February that RNC funds would not be used for his legal battles.

The RNC has already paid some of Trump's legal bills. But former party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told The Washington Post in November 2022 that the party would stop spending money on his legal fees once he formally declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.

With Associated Press

Laura Figueroa Hernandez is the White House correspondent and has previously covered politics and government in New York. She joined Newsday in 2012 after covering national and local politics for the Miami Herald.

