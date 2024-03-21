PM Modi's visit to Bhutan postponed due to bad weather at Paro airport: MEA | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to poor weather conditions and new dates are being worked out by both sides, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter photo) Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to neighboring Bhutan on March 21. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. A day before the planned visit, the MEA said in a statement: “Due to the continued poor weather conditions at Paro Airport, it was mutually decided to postpone the Prime Minister's state visit to Bhutan on 21st and March 22, 2024. New dates are in progress. negotiated by both parties through diplomatic channels. Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay recently paid a five-day visit to India, his first foreign trip after taking over the top office in January. During his visit, Tobgay had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, apart from other important engagements. Read: Ahead of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's visit to India, cabinet approves 2 agreements Modi's planned visit was seen as a signal by India about the importance it attaches to ties with the Himalayan nation. The visit is largely about signaling, a person familiar with the matter told HT, referring to attempts by Bhutan's previous government led by Prime Minister Lotay Tshering to resolve a border dispute with China. Announcing the now-postponed visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that India and Bhutan share “a unique and enduring partnership anchored in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill”. “The visit is in line with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its 'Neighborhood First Policy',” the MEA said. Formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1968, the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949, then renewed in February 2007. The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, the last one being in November 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modis-bhutan-visit-postponed-due-to-inclement-weather-conditions-at-paro-airport-101710947182998.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos