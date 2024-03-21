I completely agree that we should deport Prince Harry





Donald Trump has done everything he can to elevate the so-called migrant crisis to the center of his electoral project. The former president has always used some fascist flourishes when talking about families crossing the southern border, but the diabolical nastiness he's hitting as the 2024 cycle kicks into high gear is sicker and crueler than ever . Trump promised to withhold municipal benefits from U.S.-born children of migrants, threatened to activate the National Guard to help with mass deportations, and was not afraid to frighteningly address Blut und Boden- y when he lays out the reasons why he thinks America can only prosper if it is impervious to immigration. (They are poisoning the blood of our country, he said in an October interview.)

Unfortunately, Trump's appeals to our inner hatred seem to resonate with a large portion of Americans. The border, at least, is a major issue for a plurality of American voters. I found all of this deeply distressing and disappointing, especially considering how willing the Democratic base, including President Biden himself, has been to assuage hawkish fears about the border. (After his failed attempts to work with Republicans in Congress on an immigration bill, the outgoing president is reportedly considering an executive order that would sharply restrict asylum for those crossing the Mexican border to enter the United States.)

However, on Tuesday, for the first time in his political career, Trump said something on immigration that I think we can all agree on and that could honestly serve as a platform for compromise between Republicans and Democrats: Prince Harry should be deported. We all know it. What are we waiting for?

Trump made the claim in an interview with Nigel Farage, one of the UK's most prominent psycho-conservatives. They were talking about Prince Harry's bestselling memoir, Spare, in which the former royal and current Los Angeles socialite admitted to using a few lines of cocaine in his life. Those applying for a US visa must disclose whether they have ever used illegal drugs, and Farage asked Trump: If it turns out that Harry lied on his application, if perhaps Harry claimed never to have spent a suspicious amount of time in a toilet stall, would that mark him for potential withdrawal from American territory? Trump coyly responded that Prince Harry would not receive any special privileges and that if he lied, the Department of Homeland Security should take appropriate action.

It goes without saying that deporting someone for something as innocuous as having a coke at Buckingham Palace (who among us?) is monumentally stupid, cruel and a blatant waste of resources. However, the spirit of Trump's broader point is entirely valid. Prince Harry moved to America and immediately revealed himself to be the most annoying person in the oligarchy. He relies on a ridiculous endowment, itself backed by centuries of exploitation, despite possessing no skills, attributes, or insight to speak of. In their absence, Harry was forced to use his only remaining asset, the ability to complain endlessly about the various low-stakes indignities inflicted upon him by his father and brother, until he managed to force himself out a path into California's celebrity enclave. Spare, his turgid memoir, sold 1.4 million copies and contained mostly passages about all the trauma he suffered after being mildly bullied by his older brother. You couldn't get this information out of me. What an embarrassing way to become famous.

Everything about the prince reeks of omnipresent mediocrity. He managed to convince Spotify to give him and his wife $20 million for a podcast that resulted in 12 episodes. He started a charity, raised $13 million from his rich friends, and managed to redistribute $3 million of his net worth, which seems a little weird? (The charity also includes a for-profit media arm. Their first production? A Netflix series about, you guessed it, Harry and Meghan!) The Duke of Sussex will continue to defraud the greasy looters of the country's tech industry as long as he is left to his own devices. devices. Want a national rallying cry? Send him back to England.

I'm telling you, man, this is a great opportunity for Joe Biden. It's an unstable time in America. People want blood. Chaos is in the air. But if we could just refocus some of that resentment from the men and women brutalized at the border, and onto someone who really doesn't belong here, maybe we could throw a bone to undecided voters who are are suddenly found eager for expulsion. Biden should be bolder than filing these measures based on Harry's youthful coke habit. (After all, given what's happening at the White House, that might be the only thing he and the prince have in common.) No, Biden should rule out Prince Harry's American era because he's clearly negative on the cultural ferment. Who knows, maybe he'll be able to convert the $14 million Montecito royal mansion into some much-needed temporary housing while he's at it.

