New York AG urges appeals court to force Trump to pay his full bail





The New York attorney general's office urged a state appeals court to force former President Trump to post full bail before suspending the multimillion-dollar judgment in his civil fraud case.

The state's filing follows claims by Trump's legal team on Monday that the former president is unable to secure the full amount of bail owed, despite his “diligent efforts.” An insurance broker who testified on Trump's behalf during the fraud trial last year called the effort a “practical impossibility” in a sworn statement included in the filing.

“The defendants' new factual allegations and legal arguments fail to support their extraordinary request for a stay based on a bond or deposit less than one-fourth of the judgment amount,” said Dennis Fan, principal assistant attorney general in the U.S. Attorney General's Office. Attorney General. , said in a court filing Wednesday.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Best Vacation Deals

Trump alone was ordered to pay a $454 million judgment after a New York judge determined he conspired to inflate his assets to obtain tax and insurance benefits and he was responsible for fraud, after the state sued Trump in 2022 for deceptive business practices. With interest accruing on an additional $112,000 every day that Trump doesn't pay, the former president owes the state about $457 million as of Wednesday.

Obtaining bail would automatically stay enforcement of the judgment while he appeals, but to do so, Trump must post a bond covering 120% of the judgment, or more than $557 million, his lawyers said in the legal file.

Instead, Trump asked the court to accept a $100 million bond.

“Very few bail bond companies will consider bail of this magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump leaves office after voting in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Florida, March 19, 2024. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

But the attorney general's office said that wasn't true.

Fan argued that there is no rule limiting Trump to a single surety bond for the entire judgment amount and said the former president could split the multimillion-dollar bond among multiple sureties to limit “the risk of any individual guarantee”.

He told the court that the insurance broker named in Trump's petition, Gary Giulietti, was found to lack credibility by Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw the fraud trial, because of a “personal relationship and continued professional relationship with Donald Trump.

The state's attorney also objected to Trump's assertion that many properties cannot be put up as collateral, saying that using real estate as collateral is “hardly impossible.”

“Defendants' allegations therefore boil down to the proposition that the sureties were unwilling to accept Mr. Trump's real estate as collateral in this case,” Fan wrote. “Yet Defendants provide no documentary evidence demonstrating precisely what real estate they offered to the sureties, on what terms those properties were offered, or precisely why the sureties were unwilling to accept the assets.”

“As far as the Court can infer, the sureties may have refused to accept Defendants' specific holdings as collateral because the use of Mr. Trump's real estate will generally require 'a real estate appraisal' and his holdings do not are not as valuable as the defendants claim,” he said. continued.

On the front page of The Hill

Trump's deadline to post bail is Monday — the same day his first criminal trial was scheduled to begin in Manhattan before a last-minute document leak delayed proceedings.

If he can't raise the money, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) can begin enforcing Engoron's ruling by beginning to seize Trump's assets, which could include some of his properties the most famous in Manhattan, such as the Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4544391-ny-ag-urges-appeals-court-to-make-trump-pay-full-bond-in-fraud-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos