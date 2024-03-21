Indonesian Prabowo Subianto confirmed as president after first round victory

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto was elected president of the world's third-largest democracy, the electoral commission announced Wednesday, beating two rivals who had promised to file complaints over the vote.

The fiery defense minister and his vice-presidential running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka – eldest son of incumbent leader Joko Widodo – already declared victory last month after unofficial tallies showed they had secured a majority.

They were officially confirmed winners on Wednesday after receiving more than 96 million votes, commission chairman Hasyim Asy'ari said, about 58.6 percent of the total and enough to secure a majority in the first round.

“This decision comes into effect immediately from March 20,” Asy’ari said.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan received 24.9 percent of the vote, while former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo received more than 16 percent.

More than 164 million Indonesians voted, representing a turnout of around 80 percent of eligible voters.

Prabowo, 72, was widely predicted to win the presidency on his third attempt. He takes over in October after a transition period.

Speaking outside his home in the capital Jakarta, to thunderous applause from his supporters, Prabowo thanked Indonesians and his party for helping him rise to the country's highest office.

“We thank God Almighty for the official announcement of the KPU on the election results,” he said, referring to the election commission.

“We would like to express our gratitude and highest appreciation to all Indonesian citizens who exercised their right to vote.”

His popularity has soared due to what experts say is the nationalist verve in his populist speeches, his strongman credentials as defense minister and the support of Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

Prabowo also thanked Jokowi, a former rival against whom he lost two election battles in 2014 and 2019.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken quickly offered his “sincere congratulations” to Prabowo, saying Washington was “looking forward to working closely” with the ex-general, who was once on the US visa blacklist.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement that he hoped to “further deepen our strategic partnership” on issues such as climate change.

And France said in a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it “attaches priority importance to strengthening its relations with Indonesia and is ready to work with Mr. Prabowo Subianto” to deepen the strategic partnership between the two country.

“X Factor”

Prabowo's rivals Anies and Ganjar have pledged to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over allegations of electoral irregularities and fraud.

Anies confirmed after the results were announced that he would file a complaint with the court.

“A leader born from a process marred by cheating and violations will result in a regime that produces policies full of injustice, and we do not want that to happen,” he said in a statement.

But Prabowo's legal team is confident the result will not be successfully challenged due to his wide margin of victory, local media reported on Tuesday.

Indonesia held one of the world's largest single-day elections last month, with hundreds of thousands of candidates vying for the presidency, parliamentary seats and local lawmaker posts.

After failing as a vice presidential candidate in 2009 and a presidential candidate in 2014 and 2019, Prabowo achieved victory this time with the support of Jokowi.

The campaign was punctuated by accusations of ethical violations and interference by Jokowi, who critics say maneuvered to install a political dynasty through his son before leaving office.

“Jokowi is the X factor that strongly influenced Prabowo’s victory,” said Firman Noor, professor of politics at the National Research and Innovation Agency.

He also tried to please Prabowo, experts say, by appointing him an honorary four-star general, as the outgoing leader strives to maintain his influence under the new administration.

Fears of democracy

Indonesia's next president has also resisted allegations from rights groups and his former bosses that he played a role in the disappearance of student activists in the late 1990s, at the end of dictator Suharto's rule.

Between 1997 and 1998, when some kidnappings took place, Subianto led the elite military force known as Kopassus, used by Jakarta for special operations to quell internal unrest. More than a dozen militants have never been found.

He was dismissed from military service following the kidnappings but has denied direct responsibility and the accusations appear to have had little impact this time on his electoral hopes.

Prabowo will inherit Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is growing around five percent annually.

Voters are optimistic about the economy and Prabowo has pledged to continue Jokowi's resource nationalism, which seeks to make Indonesia a global nickel power.

Others are less sure about the security of the country's young democracy.

“I see the future of democracy becoming even darker in the Prabowo era,” said Hurriyah, director of the Center for Political Studies at the University of Indonesia.

(AFP)