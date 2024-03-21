Reviews | China must balance strong ties with Russia with other relationships





The election of Vladimir Putin for a fifth six-year term as president of Russia was only a formality, since he no longer has any credible rivals. This is not to overlook the magnitude of his landslide victory with nearly 88 percent of the popular vote. This strengthened its grip on power and confounded all the contrary illusions still harbored in the West. Domestically, the decisive result shows that Putin's support has not been weakened by the economic challenges posed by the war effort in Ukraine after the invasion more than two years ago. Externally, this is positive for the increasingly close alliance between Russia and China. Congratulating Putin on his victory, President Xi Jinping promised to further strengthen a partnership likely to deepen amid tensions with the West.

He said China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to maintain close communication. In fact, Xi and Putin have met 42 times since Xi came to power in 2012 and are expected to meet several times this year. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met 42 times since Xi came to power in 2012 and are expected to meet several times this year. Photo: Reuters In his victory speech, Putin acknowledged his good personal relations with Xi and said bilateral relations were a factor of stability in international relations. The reality is that Russia and China need each other for a variety of reasons, amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainties. For China, new business opportunities, while facing trade and technological barriers in the West, are for example exports of electric vehicles. The Russian market will likely become even more important. Politically, China greatly appreciates Moscow's support for Beijing's one-China principle on the Taiwan issue and needs continued support to develop the Belt and Road Initiative. However, Beijing will need to balance its global diplomacy ahead of Xi's proposed May trip to Europe, where security concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine run deep. The trip will include France, an important partner, which has made clear that the invasion of Ukraine is a central European security issue. There is still pressure on China to control Russia, even though Beijing says it has little influence. Xi and Putin may have declared unlimited friendship in 2022, but each side has its own national interests and agendas. Sino-Russian relations set to strengthen with new presidential term for Putin That said, China is working hard to broker peace talks. In this regard, stable relations between China and Russia are a positive factor. This therefore promises to be a pivotal year in Sino-Russian relations. Moscow needs Beijing's support to prop up its economy so Putin can focus on his Western front, and China needs Russia as a stable political ally while focusing on Taiwan and other issues. At the same time, given that it is an election year in the United States, China faces more uncertainty in its relations, underscoring the importance of stabilizing political and economic relations with Europe.

