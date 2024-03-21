Narendra Modi government nurtured billionaire Raj more unequal than British Raj: Congress





Citing a global report showing that inequality in India has widened, with the share of the richest 1% of the population in national income at historically high levels in 2023, the Congress on March 20 criticized the government's policy of Narendra Modi for having nurtured a billionaire raj more unequal than the Indian government. even the British Raj. According to a study published Monday by The World Inequality Lab titled Income and wealth inequality in India: the rise of billionaire Raj, India's richest 1% have a 22.6% share of national income, the highest in over a century, while the poorest 50% of the population have a 15% share. %. The study also indicates that wealth inequality is near historic highs. Alleging that Mr Modi nurtured this billionaire raj to favor his friends and fund his party's campaigns, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rise in inequality in the upper categories was particularly pronounced between 2014 and 2023 .Modi Sarkars policies have directly caused this perversion. growth through three methods: making the rich richer, making the poor poorer and hiding data, he said in a statement. Sale of public goods Mr. Ramesh said most government contracts are awarded to a few select companies, even as public assets are sold to the same companies at record prices. We now also know that many of these companies made significant donations to the ruling party during the regime give money, give money [donate to the party to gain business] system, he said, referring to the electoral bond system now abolished by the Supreme Court. Demonetization, unplanned GST rollout and attempted and implemented changes in environment, land acquisition, agriculture and labor laws were all done to support billionaire Raj, he said. -he declares. The emergence of five large conglomerates, including the Adani group, which create monopolies in 40 sectors, has caused the current inflation in India, Mr. Ramesh said. In 2015, when a common man spent $100 on goods, $18 would come back as profit to the business owner. In 2021, the owner would get $36 in profit. The combination of this rise in prices and the unemployment crisis has caused a stagnation in the real wages of ordinary men, said the head of the Congress communications unit. Data deleted Noting that the report, co-authored by French inequality expert and researcher Thomas Piketty, notes that the quality of economic data is particularly poor in India, Mr. Ramesh said Congress has consistently emphasized this point. The government failed to conduct the 2021 population census, refused to release the 2011 socio-economic caste census, manipulated GDP figures and suppressed embarrassing data like the National Sample Survey (NSS) 2017-18, which showed an unprecedented decline in rural consumption expenditure. he pointed out. The lack of adequate data and Modi Sarkar's strategy of silencing negative news contributed to a huge policy failure. No government can solve India's economic crisis without collecting data on the living conditions of 140 million Indians, Ramesh said.

