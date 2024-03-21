Politics
Hester's comments distract from issues that matter to people, says Badenoch
Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch told MPs she did not want to waste time on issues that do not interest the British people, when asked about alleged comments from Tory donor Frank Hesters .
Mr Hester reportedly said independent MP Diane Abbott had made him want to hate all black women and should be shot.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch said Mr Hester's apology had been well received and the Government was drawing a line under the issue.
During questions on women and equality, Labor shadow minister Ashley Dalton said: Last week, the Minister for Women and Equalities rightly characterized Conservative Party donor Frank Hesters' comments on (Diane Abbott) racists.
It has since emerged that Mr Hester made comments that a group of Indian aides should climb onto the roof, like on the roof of a train, and referred to the Asian corner.
Does the minister agree with me that these comments are racist, yes or no?
As Ms Abbott looked on, Ms Badenoch replied: “He apologized for his comments, we welcomed his apology and we are putting an end to this as we focus on what matters to the people of this country.”
Last week I received letters from people telling me that we were wasting time focusing on issues that did not concern them. We must focus on what matters to the British people.
Labor MP Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central) asked Ms Badenoch to clarify when was the right time to abandon a Tory donor calling for an MP to be shot amid hatred of all black women?
Ms Badenoch said she would not take any Labor Party courses.
Elsewhere in the debate, shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds questioned whether past remarks from Boris Johnson, Susan Hall and Lee Anderson were examples of anti-Muslim hatred.
She said: A senior Conservative who became Prime Minister (Mr Johnson) said that Muslim women, in his remarks, were like letterboxes; A Conservative candidate for London Mayor (Ms Hall) has said she wants to defeat her Muslim opponent in order to make, in her words, our Jewish community safer; A former Conservative vice-president (Mr Anderson) said that Islamists had taken control of the mayor of London.
Are these anti-Muslim hate incidents the kind of incidents that the minister has just said will not be tolerated?
Equalities Minister Felicity Buchan responded: We have made it very clear that we simply do not accept a number of these comments and believe they are untrue.
But let me just say, before you hurl abuse from this side, take a look at what's happening on the Labor benches.
Ms Buchan highlighted comments from Labor MP Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough) which led to the party stripping the whip from her, which has since been reinstated following an investigation, and from Ms Abbott.
Putney Labor MP Fleur Anderson has called on the government to reinstate the Anti-Muslim Hate Taskforce, after it was suspended in March 2020.
Ms Buchan responded: We will appoint a new advisor on anti-Muslim hatred, we are engaging with senior levels of the community.
She added: This government fully supports our Muslim communities and we will absolutely do the right thing for our Muslim communities.
|
