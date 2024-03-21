Prabowo Subianto wins 2024 Indonesian presidential election -Xinhua





Prabowo Subianto (C) attends a rally with media and his supporters in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2024. The pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka won the election Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, the country's General Election Commission (KPU) announced on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.) JAKARTA, March 20 (Xinhua) — Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have won Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, the country's General Election Commission (KPU) announced on Wednesday. According to official tallies released by the KPU, Prabowo-Gibran received 96,214,691 votes, beating the pair of Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar who obtained 40,971,906 votes, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD who obtained 27,040,878 votes. Prabowo is the current Minister of Defense while Gibran is the mayor of Solo and the first son of outgoing President Joko Widodo. The inauguration of the newly elected president and vice president is scheduled for October 20 this year. Indonesia held its 2024 general elections on February 14, choosing the president and vice president, as well as members of national and regional parliaments. Chairman of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) Hasyim Asy'ari (C) speaks during the commission's open plenary meeting to determine the outcome of the 2024 general elections, at the commission's office in Jakarta, in Indonesia on March 20, 2024. Presidential and Vice Presidential candidate duo Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have won Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, the country's General Election Commission (KPU) announced on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain) Members of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) attend an open plenary meeting to determine the outcome of the 2024 general elections at the commission office in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2024. 