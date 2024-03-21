A potential third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi? UBS analyzes three scenarios after Lok Sabha polls





Brokerage firm UBS said in a recent note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular leader in India, citing recent opinion polls ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to begin on April 19 and will be held in seven phases.

UBS also believes that political stability would likely lead to political continuity, which could bode well for market sentiment. “In a possible third Modi term, we expect further progress towards digitalization and a continued pro-manufacturing and exports policy, given India's growing footprint in global value chains,” said Tanvee Gupta Jain, an economist at UBS. While sharing its views on possible election outcome scenarios, UBS said that the recent performance in the parliamentary elections suggests that the Modi factor; the perception of the work carried out; and the implementation of social programs worked in favor of the BJP. UBS on three potential scenarios UBS analyzes three potential political scenarios after the Lok Sabha elections: A single majority for the BJP A coalition led by the BJP A weak coalition led by the INDIA alliance Although it did not assign a probability to each of the three scenarios mentioned above, UBS's discussions with investors and valuation multiples suggest that the first two are widely priced by the Indian stock market of 4,000 billions of dollars. Single-party majority for the BJP In the first scenario, UBS believes the emphasis would be on policy continuity, which could bode well for business confidence and the much-anticipated recovery in investment by private companies. “In addition, further progress in supply-side reforms could be seen, including the transition to clean energy, higher infrastructure spending, a manufacturing push and other targeted policy initiatives in favor of young people, poor people, women and farmers,” the brokerage noted. A coalition led by the BJP For the second scenario, UBS writes that reform dynamics will remain broadly similar, but some strict policies may not progress and/or will likely be suspended, including disinvestment, a land bill and a uniform civil code. “However, in this scenario, comfort with fiscal discipline may be less of a concern for investors,” UBS said. A weak coalition led by INDIA In the third scenario, the economic policy approach would be largely aligned, but markets could worry about fiscal discipline and a less committed government, leading to delays in implementing reforms on the government side. 'offer, the foreign brokerage said. “There could also be a delay in the recovery of investment spending by private companies due to the loss of business confidence caused by the surprise political outcome,” he added. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1, while counting of votes will take place on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced over the weekend. (Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia ) First publication: March 21, 2024 6:48 a.m. EAST

