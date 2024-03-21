Trump is having trouble getting bail money. And he becomes more and more frustrated.





The prospect of Donald Trump failing to post bail by Monday's deadline for the $464 million civil fraud fine against him and his co-defendants has frustrated the former president and some members of his inner circle, an ally Trump and two campaign sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Trump, the billionaire promoter seeking a return to the White House, finds himself in the unenviable position of tapping major donors not only to get his campaign money he urgently needs politically, but also to see if they could guarantee his bail, according to a Trump ally who received such a call from a member of the presumptive GOP nominee's team. The source asked to remain anonymous to speak candidly about sensitive conversations.

New York State Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in Trump's civil fraud trial was made official on February 23, triggering an automatic 30-day stay of the ruling. That period is set to expire on Monday, when New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin seizing Trump's assets unless an appeals court intervenes.

Failure to secure bail by Monday's deadline could lead the state to seize Trump's bank accounts or properties, from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to his resorts, golf courses or his plane.

In a filing Monday, Trump's lawyers said securing bail of nearly half a billion dollars by next week's deadline was a practical impossibility, despite their best efforts, including approaching around thirty surety companies through four separate brokers.

Their motion to stay execution of Engoron's judgment is still pending before an appeals court, which could intervene on his behalf.

A source close to the Trump family said Trump's defense team is weighing its options, including ways Trump could appeal Engoron's decision without having to post bail and what would happen if they were unable to obtain the required amount. There is also the belief that seizing Trump's assets or liquidating them at “fire sale” prices, as Trump has warned, could prove to be rocket fuel for his campaign.

They're looking to appeal the actual requirements for having to pay that amount of money to appeal and then obviously the appeal itself on the grounds that it's a violation of the Eighth Amendment, the source said . They must understand all these machinations.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monday's filing seeking to stay enforcement of the $464 million judgment was filed on behalf of Trump and his co-defendants, including his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, who have led the Trump Organization since their father took over. functions in 2017.

State prosecutors argued that Trump intentionally overstated his wealth when making loan applications. His critics have tried to use the civil fraud case to damage his company's image, and they may seek to capitalize on the idea that he can't afford bail.

Trump lashed out at the judges and James' handling of the case on his social media platform, attacking a corrupt communist system Monday night and then writing Tuesday morning: I would be forced to mortgage or sell large assets, perhaps at fire sale prices, and if and when I won the appeal, they would be gone. Does this make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

You can't undo the sale of Trump Tower in a relief sale at a discounted price, Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday. We cannot resolve this issue if we win the appeal. So this is a total injustice.

But even as Trump's lawyers and accountants worry about the bond issue, his campaign has addressed it, as it has its other legal battles. The campaign launched an emergency fundraising appeal Wednesday with the title Keep Your Dirty Hands Off Trump Tower.

Crazy Radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my NYC properties. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER! » the call for donations to Trump's joint fundraising committee reads in part.

Some Trump allies say images of New York state agents attempting to seize his properties would only further galvanize his supporters and give weight to their argument that he is being unfairly targeted by the justice system.

Such a move would provide a massive boost to the Trump campaign, his longtime adviser, Steve Bannon, told NBC News on Wednesday.

She's not that stupid, Bannon said of the possibility that James would authorize the seizure of Trump's assets.

The source close to the Trump family said that for Trump's advisers, it's part of the calculus whether this continues to help him or if it somehow hurts him. The only way is if it affects the wallet or the deal.

