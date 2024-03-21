



For years, aging Americans have looked to South Florida for their ideal retirement home to escape retirement after four decades of working in the United States.

But wealthy citizens are increasingly considering living on the other side of the Atlantic, the reason given by the unattractive confrontation between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

My country has become intolerant

David, a 65-year-old Chicago lawyer, is leaving for Portugal next month on a reconnaissance trip with a budget of $500,000 in the hope of finding a new second home on the Silver Coast, between Lisbon and Porto.

The lawyer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of harassment, said the political climate had become so toxic that he was being driven to seek peace across the Atlantic.

As the grandson of four immigrants who arrived at Ellis Island, David is particularly disturbed by the debate surrounding immigration in the United States.

My country has become intolerant, says David.

This country has always vilified people who don't look like them. So we see these pictures of people south of the border, and they're just people, but both sides are using them for political reasons, and that's just one example of absolute intolerance, and that's is sad.

The lawyer also seeks to escape the looming threat of gun violence.

“I told my wife about 15 years ago that I had accepted the fact that I could be shot at any time in this country,” David said.

David hopes to strike a deal before the US elections in November, as he believes that if Trump secures a second presidential term, demand for overseas housing could soar.

Americans rush abroad

The lawyer isn't just going on a reconnaissance trip next month. He and his wife plan to reserve sites and properties for five of their other friends.

The politically motivated decision by David and his friends to begin moving away from their home country is not uncommon, according to Kylie Adamec, a real estate consultant for Casa Azul, who advises David and other Americans on their efforts.

People are not so much concerned about the tax situation as they are about what will happen in the United States in the coming months. In November, with the election, people just want to have options in place, Adamec told Fortune.

Last week, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were confirmed as the respective Republican and Democratic candidates for the US presidency for a 2020 rematch.

If this year's battle is anything like last, voters can expect an incredibly toxic election battle, something Adamec's clients are well aware of.

From what I can see, this is the first time that the decision of an election is actually a determining factor in whether or not someone moves abroad, whether full-time or part-time .

Adamec says it's a mix of American buyers looking for real estate options in Portugal, but they're more left-leaning.

According to Marco Permunian, one can get a good idea of ​​political instability in the United States simply by observing the number of people applying for Italian passports through his company, Italian Citizenship Assistance (ICA), at any given time.

Investigations began to increase in 2016 after Trump was elected to the White House. They did so again in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the instability fueled by protests and riots following the killing of George Floyd, as well as after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

As the United States prepares for a second grisly showdown between Trump and Biden, it's no surprise that the ICA has seen investigations triple since late last year.

The latest rise, however, is attributable to exhaustion on both sides of the political spectrum, Permunian says.

The majority of its customers come from the East Coast areas of New York, Pennsylvania and Boston, but there are more across the country, in places like California and Texas.

He says applying for passports is often the first step for many in a long-term plan to seek a new home in Italy or elsewhere in the European Union, rather than a sign of imminent emigration.

The majority are still not ready to move but are preparing, just in case, Permunian told Fortune.

The company works primarily with people ages 35 to 65 who are looking for additional citizenship options.

This is consistent with the latest data. The latest U.S. wealth report finds that a record number of Americans are looking abroad for residency and citizenship options as the political environment deteriorates.

Christopher Willis, managing director of citizenship and residency advisor Latitude Consultancy, is experiencing a 300% increase in client inquiries.

This means the smart money is aimed at putting exit plans in place now before demand increases further later in the year. Portugal and Spain are proving to be particularly popular European destinations for Williss customers.

People don't wait for November. They're getting their affairs in order now, Willis said.

So if things go wrong, they already have the opportunity to act accordingly rather than rushing in after the election is over.

Steven, who also uses a pseudonym as he waits for his visa to be approved, is a New Yorker moving to Portugal via Casa Azul. Tired of New York, he and his Brazilian wife ditched their $3,500 rent in the Big Apple for a $2,100-a-month three-bedroom house in Lisbon.

It's a great city if you still have ambition and drive, Steven says of New York. But if you want to downgrade a little, it will only crush you.

Although the political climate was not the main reason for his decision, Steven acknowledged that the American political system had gone crazy.

Coming back here is horrible, Steven said.

Europe's own political toxicity

Americans who flee the United States in the event of a Trump presidency may find that the grass is not necessarily greener on the other side of the Atlantic.

Europe may appear as a refuge for American expatriates tired of its polarized climate and growing threats of violence, but the continent is no longer the safe, gentle haven it was for much of the post -Second World War.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from NATO if he is re-elected if delinquent European countries do not pay the agreed 2% of their GDP for membership in the bloc.

That leaves Europe strategically exposed, as high-profile figures from Airbus CEO to European Commission chief Christine Lagarde have warned.

It is also more complicated than in the past for Americans to buy their place on the continent.

Portugal last year scrapped its golden visa program, which allowed foreigners to gain residency and eventually citizenship in the country through the purchase of property. That sparked a rush to get visas into the country before the program closed.

A higher level of investment, and especially not in real estate, is now the best option for wealthy foreigners.

There are fears that the arrival of right-wing parties in the country's parliament will further intensify harmful rhetoric against immigrants, mimicking the type of polarization that has become commonplace in the United States.

In Italy, the far-right ruling party has made sweeping changes to the country's cultural landscape and cracked down on immigration.

However, Casa Azuls Adamec said that although inquiries about residency in Portugal were expected to fall following the closure of the golden visa program, inquiries remained stable, likely fueled by the US elections.

As for Europe's political toxicity, David doesn't feel as anxious as events in the United States have made him.

They're all a bit like Trump babies, so I'm not going to worry about it, David says of Europe's intensifying political cauldron.

Portugal has always been a rather liberal country. I'm not too worried.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/europe/2024/03/20/wealthy-boomer-americans-fleeing-portugal-spain-italy-fear-donald-trump-presidency/

