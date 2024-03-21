PM Modi calls for dialogue, diplomacy in phone calls with Putin, Zelenskyy amid Ukraine conflict





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate phone calls and told the two foreign leaders that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve the Ukraine conflict . Mr. Modi told the Ukrainian President that India supports all efforts aimed at an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties and that India will continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution . He also discussed India's bilateral relations with the two countries during the respective phone calls. The Prime Minister also congratulated President Putin on his electoral victory and re-election as President of Russia, while agreeing to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. Moscow, in a separate statement, said the conversation during the long phone call was warm and friendly and President Putin also wished Mr Modi successful parliamentary elections. During the telephone call with President Putin, New Delhi said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister congratulated him on his re-election and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Russia. The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the years to come. They also reviewed progress in various bilateral cooperation issues and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent stance in favor of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch. In the report of the conversation, Moscow said: During this extended telephone conversation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the Russian presidential election and expressed his sincere wishes for prosperity and prosperity. well-being of the Russian people. The two sides expressed satisfaction with the consistent and dynamic development of mutually beneficial ties in the fields of trade, economy, investment, energy and transportation, reflecting the spirit of their special strategic partnership and privileged. The President and the Prime Minister also exchanged views on various current international issues, in particular on the situation around Ukraine. They affirmed their commitment to coordinating the actions of their countries within multilateral formats, notably the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS. The conversation was warm and friendly. Vladimir Putin wished Narendra Modi successful parliamentary elections in India. During the telephone conversation with President Zelensky, New Delhi said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the Indo-Ukrainian partnership in various areas. While discussing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He stressed that India supports all efforts aimed at an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties. He added that India would continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution. President Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch. According to recent reports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba is expected to visit India towards the end of the month for talks with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/pm-modi-urges-dialogue-and-diplomacy-in-phone-calls-with-putin-and-zelenskyy-amid-ukraine-conflict-885947 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos