Turkey's top judiciary prepares for presidential elections in three branches





English wall As the terms of office of the presidents of the Constitutional Court (AYM), the Court of Cassation and the Council of State expire, presidential elections will take place in March and April. The mandates of the presidents of the Turkish High Judiciary will expire on April 20 for Zühtü Arslan of the AYM, on March 24 for Mehmet Akarca, of the Court of Cassation, and on May 7 for Zeki Yiğit, of the Council of State. AYM members will choose a new president on March 21 The first election will take place at AYM on March 21. Arslan was unable to run in the elections due to the expiration of his mandate, but he will still be able to vote. Other members of the highest court may run for president. During the election which will take place at the General Assembly of the Constitutional Court, the candidate who obtains the absolute majority by collecting the votes of at least eight members out of 15 will assume the presidency of the AYM for four years. In the last election, Arslan became president even though President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) favored another candidate. The highest court became the center of attacks after its rulings against the government line. The Court of Cassation will vote on March 25 The Court of Cassation, the country's highest appeals court, will hold elections for a new president on March 25. Some 348 members of the High Court will vote to determine the president who will serve for four years. Each member of the Court of Cassation can be a candidate for president and candidates must obtain an absolute majority of votes to be elected. Current President Akarca and Muhsin Şentürk, President of the Third Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation, responsible for examining terrorism cases, were among the candidates. The Court of Cassation opposed the AYM and even filed a criminal complaint against the members of the AYM following the dispute between the imprisonment of (former) MP Can Atalay. Even though the AYM ruled in favor of Atalay's release, the Court of Cassation did not respect its decision despite the Turkish Constitution and the parliament revoked Atalay's status as a legislator. The Council of State will launch the electoral process in April The Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country, is required by law to launch the presidential election process on April 23, 15 days before May 7, the expiration date of the current president's mandate. .

