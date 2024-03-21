Coming after the break: Trump chooses a vice presidential candidate





With his nomination assured, Donald Trump turns to what will almost certainly be a long and orchestrated process to select his running mate. The former president, who knows his way around TV series, hints at who is in and who isn't, sparking interest in his rematch with Joe Biden.

The vice presidential selection process is the only time Trump is fully in charge, and watch him work hard, right up until the announcement, said Scott Reed, who was campaign manager for Bob's presidential campaign Doles in 1996.

Yet for all the hype ahead, there is little guarantee that the vice president's choice will significantly alter the contours of the presidential campaign. This is rarely the case. Given how Trump dominates the scene, it seems fair to wonder whether a vice presidential candidate will be able to break through.

The vice president's choice is something that generates massive media coverage but has very minimal impact on the election, said Dan Pfeiffer, White House communications director under Barack Obama.

Over the past 50 years, there has been no shortage of examples where vice presidential selections arguably made no discernible difference: Hillary Clinton turned to Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia in 2016, for example .

And every time the choice of a vice-presidential candidate seems to give a boost to the candidacy, as when Bill Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president in 1992, chose Senator Al Gore of Tennessee, there has cases where it has done more harm than good. (Senator John McCain, the Republican presidential candidate in 2008, came to regret appealing to Governor Sarah Palin of Alaska, for example.)

Trump's choice of Mike Pence, the governor of Indiana, in 2016 fell into the “help more than hurt” category. Pence's selection calmed conservatives and evangelicals who were wary of the playboy New York developer turned presidential candidate.

The job of the vice president has been demeaned as not worth a hot bucket of spit, to quote John Nance Garner, who served in the role under Franklin Delano Roosevelt. While it may not be the most exciting job in Washington, it's not all about ribbon cuttings and state funerals: Pence made a choice on January 6, 2021, that had real consequences. And given that Trump is 77 and Biden is 81, their running mates might matter for actuarial reasons in some voters' minds.

However, in such a close race, what happens on the sidelines can be important. Here are some variables that could play a role in Trump's decision:

His gut feeling: Trump may well choose the candidate he sees himself in, and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio is probably at the top of that list. Choosing Vance could help Trump energize his base of supporters, but it's questionable whether it would do much to broaden Trump's appeal.

This is reminiscent of the Clintons reaching out to another Southern boomer, Gore, to join their ticket. The creation of a dual ticket has generated a lot of skepticism in political circles, similar to the kind of skepticism a Vance choice might engender. But it worked, as became evident when Clinton and Gore took their first bus tour away from the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden.

Race: With polls suggesting Biden is losing support among some minority voters, it could make sense for Trump to choose a Black or Latino vice presidential candidate. Tim Scott, the South Carolina senator, is often mentioned among potential black candidates.

There are fewer obvious Latino candidates. One of the most prominent, Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, said he had no interest in being No. 2 on the Trump list.

The question for Trump's team is: do they want to play offense or defense? Pfeiffer said. In other words, do they want to play a role in favor of some Biden voters or do they want to help keep Republicans uncomfortable with Trump's chaos and criminality?

Gender: There are many politically compelling reasons why Trump chooses a woman. He has struggled to gain support from female voters, and this would be a way to undermine any gender appeal Kamala Harris brings to the Biden ticket.

Trump has reptilian political acumen about his policy weaknesses, which is why I strongly suspect Trump will choose a woman, said Sarah Longwell, a Republican analyst and Trump critic. And that has a lot to do with the fact that he fought with women as a voting category, but also his morality with women at the forefront and reproductive rights at the forefront.

Among the possibilities: Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota (more on that below), Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York or Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, although Britt's shares may have fallen after his bumpy turn giving the Republican rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union. address.

The long term: I think Trump is going to take a hard look at Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Reed said. He obtains a rate of 15% in the polls, and Biden comes out more than Trump.

Kennedy has said he has no interest in being No. 2 on a ticket, and such a move could be the final break in his already strained relationship with his prominent family. But if Kennedy has trouble running for office as an independent candidate, he might have a hard time resisting a vice presidential nomination. He's very Trumpian, Reed said of Kennedy. And what better way to solidify the Trump-Camelot-Palm Beach connection than to pick a Kennedy?

The Trumpification of Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is gearing up for her national close-up. How else can we interpret his recent controversial trip to Texas to fix his smile, documented in a long video?

As the race to become Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee heats up, Noem's new smile reflects a tactical move that has as much to do with politics and psychology as it does with appearance.

It all depends on its appeal to an individual audience, said Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist. It almost seems like this was all done so Trump could see it. She shows him that she works well in front of the camera, that she has that star power that he wants on stage with him, while fitting into the fashion for women in the Trump universe.

Trump was, after all, the president who often identified members of his staff, especially military personnel, as centrally cast.

Noem's dental improvement is simply the most recent step in what appears to be a years-long makeover that has transformed her, more than any other woman on Trump's short list, into what Samantha Sheppard, professor in Film and Media Studies at Cornell University, called it the perfect one. ornament for Trump.

Even beyond her popularity and credentials as governor, and her MAGA platform, she offers an example of a certain type of white womanhood à la Miss America, Sheppard said, which is also reflected in the presenters from Fox News and involves cascading hair, long eyelashes and a blinding smile.

This approach to political image-making has its roots in the mimicked femininity of Phyllis Schlafly and Sarah Palin, where the promise of a powerful woman was disfigured by her participation in the pageantry of traditional gender cosplay.

The teeth just complete the picture, as does the fact that Noem took the opportunity to talk to the dentist who performed the procedure. If anyone recognizes the value of using power to promote products, it is Trump himself. And perhaps, in doing so, recognize a kindred spirit.

Vanessa Friedmann

