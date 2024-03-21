PM Modi calls Putin and Zelensky amid Switzerland's peace efforts | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, conveying to them India's consistent stance in favor of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and that it will continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Moves are underway to plan a visit to New Delhi next week by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, at a time when kyiv is keen on India's presence at the peace summit in Switzerland.

We learn that Swiss, Indian and Ukrainian officials are working on India's participation in this summer's summit. China also indicated it would likely attend the summit, sources said. The fact that Kiev wants Delhi to participate was highlighted by Zelenskyy who, in an article on currently in preparation in Switzerland. Modi, during the phone call to Putin, congratulated him on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release. . The Kremlin statement said that during the extended telephone conversation, Narendra Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the Russian presidential election and extended his sincere wishes for prosperity and well-being to the Russian people. The conversation was warm and friendly. Vladimir Putin wished Narendra Modi successful parliamentary elections in India, the Kremlin said. Explain Indian policy is consistent THE CONVERSATIONS come as Delhi prepares to receive kyiv's foreign minister. The phone calls underline India's consistent stance aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict through talks and diplomacy. Modi, in an article on X, said: “I spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in the years to come. The MEA said that while discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent stance in favor of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch. The Kremlin said they exchanged views on various current international issues, including the situation around Ukraine. They affirmed their commitment to coordinating their countries' actions within multilateral formats, notably the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, the statement said. About his discussion with the Ukrainian leader, Modi said he had a good conversation with Zelensky on strengthening the Indo-Ukrainian partnership. Conveyed India's continued support for all efforts for peace and an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centered approach, he said. Zelenskyy said he spoke with Modi to express gratitude for India's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian assistance and active participation in meetings of the Peace Formula. It will be important for us to see India participate in the first Peace Summit, currently being prepared in Switzerland. We discussed the development of our bilateral relations, which should include in the near future a meeting of our teams and a session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation in New Delhi, he said, referring to the visit proposed by Kulebas next week. Ukraine wants to strengthen its trade and economic ties with India, especially in the areas of agricultural exports, aviation cooperation and trade in pharmaceutical and industrial products, the Ukrainian president said, adding that Ukraine also wants welcome Indian students back to Ukrainian educational institutions. The MEA said, “While discussing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He stressed that India supports all efforts aimed at an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties. He added that India would continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution. President Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people. It said the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the Indo-Ukrainian partnership in various areas. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch, the statement said. Kulebas' visit will be the first since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022. Modi has spoken to Putin and Zelensky in the past with the Russian president he has had at least five phone calls and with the Ukrainian president there have been at least four phone calls since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also met the two leaders in person on the sidelines of multilateral summits. Earlier, Zelensky had sought India's support for his 10-point peace formula, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the release of prisoners, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and to guarantees in terms of nuclear, food and energy security. Since February 2022, New Delhi has provided at least 12 shipments, totaling 99.3 tonnes, of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries. These include medicines, blankets, tents, tarpaulins and medical equipment. India has sought to maintain a diplomatic balance between Russia and Ukraine. Although India has not explicitly condemned the Russian invasion, it has called for an international investigation into the Bucha massacre and expressed concern over nuclear threats issued by Russian leaders. At the UN Security Council, India took a nuanced position and abstained from voting against Russia in several resolutions. Modi had told Putin in September 2022 that this was not the era of war, a formulation that was echoed in the G20 summit declaration in Bali in November 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-calls-putin-zelenskyy-amid-swiss-peace-moves-9225538/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos