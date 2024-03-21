Joe Biden and Donald Trump have thoughts on your next car





Get ready for the EV election.

Doug Mills / The New York Times / Redux

March 20, 2024, 6:32 PM ET

The Biden administration earlier today released a major new rule intended to boost the nation's electric vehicle industry and significantly reduce future sales of new gasoline-powered cars. The rule does not ban gasoline-powered cars nor does it mandate the sale of electric vehicles. It is a new emissions standard that requires automakers to reduce the average carbon emissions of their fleets by almost 50% by 2032.

This would accelerate the transformation of the auto industry: The easiest way for automakers to reduce emissions would likely be to shift more of their fleets to electric and hybrid models, and the Biden administration believes this rule would result in electric vehicles representing as many electric vehicles as hybrid models. nearly half of all new cars sold by 2032. It also gives the country a better chance of meeting the government's goal of cutting U.S. emissions in half by 2030 and eliminating them by 2050 The final rule is a less strict version of a proposal. compared to last spring, reflecting concessions to the United Auto Workers union that give automakers more leeway in the first three years after it takes effect in 2027.

Tailpipe emissions aren't just a climate problem: Breathing soot from car tailpipes is a major health risk that leads to tens of thousands of premature deaths in the United States each year, and l The EPA believes that this rule will sufficiently reduce harmful air pollution. to provide some $13 billion in annual health benefits. But this rule, outlining a particular version of the nation's automotive future, came just as Republicans are trying to create division around electric vehicles as part of Biden's signature climate effort. The most vocal opponent has been Donald Trump, who this weekend used the word bloodbath in a tirade against electric vehicles and is sure to make a big deal out of the Biden administration's new rule. The cars Americans will drive in eight years could easily become the biggest climate issue in this year's presidential election.

Even with this rule, many Americans will still drive gasoline cars in 2032, and for a long time after. The average car on the road is over 12 years old. A gasoline car that someone buys today could still be running in 2036; a gasoline car that someone buys in 2032 could still be driving on the highway in 2044, when Joe Biden would be 101 and Trump 97, assuming either is still alive. And, of course, no consumer would be induced to abandon their existing gas-powered cars or even avoid buying new ones, if they wanted to.

At the same time, decisions made today about the future of electric vehicles have consequences that Americans will feel for more than a decade. Cars and other forms of transportation are responsible for the largest share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. And with global warming accelerating at a rate that has climate scientists worried the planet is entering uncharted climate territory, the trajectory of transit emissions in the United States is directly linked to the degree of habitability of the planet in the decades to come. The same is obviously true for all of the federal government's efforts to combat climate change, all of which are threatened by a possible second Trump term.

The Biden administration's new EV rule would accelerate a transition to electric vehicles that, by all accounts, is already underway. Globally, electric vehicles are expected to exceed two-thirds of car sales by 2030, according to an analysis by the nonprofit RMI. In the United States, thanks in part to Biden's inflation reduction law, electric vehicles are also trending upward: it took the industry 10 years to sell the first million electric vehicles in that country. It took two years to sell the second million, and last year the figure reached a revolutionary new pace: 1 million electric vehicles sold in a single year. Electric vehicles now account for about 9% of new car sales in the United States, and sales continue to rise. But that growth has started to slow slightly. More Americans than ever are driving electric vehicles, but we're still far from being a nation excited or equipped for a plug-in future. Automakers who not long ago launched big electric vehicle projects are now canceling them a bit.

However, for Republicans, electric vehicles pose an existential threat to the American auto industry, particularly because they replace economic competition with China. Trump, in his remarks about electric vehicles this weekend, falsely claimed they were all made in China and claimed Biden ordered a Michigan manufacturing hit job through rules that encourage buying of electric vehicles. He warned that China would soon try to sell electric vehicles to the United States, then promised to impose 100% tariffs on every car imported into the United States.

Existing tariffs have so far prevented Chinese electric vehicles from conquering the US market. They pose a threat to U.S. automakers' current offerings, if they ever get here: An expert in the Netherlands recently told The Atlantic that Chinese consumers are the luckiest electric vehicle buyers in the world due to of the range of electric vehicles available there. But competition also has advantages: the threat of incredibly cheap Chinese electric vehicles, some stylish models even in the sub-$10,000 range, and major American automakers such as Ford and Stellantis (Chrysler's parent company) openly talk about the need to push innovation faster to keep up. (Chinese electric vehicle titan BYD, which prices its Seagull sedan at around $9,700, recently overtook Tesla at the top of global electric vehicle sales.) As I've written before, one of the dangers of the position Trump's position on climate change is that it will set the United States back. moving towards a future where new energy and transportation technologies will have the upper hand. Eventually, gasoline cars will be relics; all we decide now is how quickly that future will be ours and how much climate misery the world will have to endure in the meantime.

