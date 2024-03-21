New India does not tolerate terrorism; country also teaches lessons to those who threaten terrorism, says PM Narendra Modi

Everyone has had the Rising Bharat experience. The new India does not tolerate terrorism. The country also teaches lessons to those who threaten terrorism. The world can see India's response against those who hurt us with terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi.

Talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister said, “There is an atmosphere of debate ahead of the elections. And that is the beauty of democracy.

“The BJP is planning for the first 100 days of our next term,” the Prime Minister added.

Lashing out at the opposition, the Prime Minister today said the opposition had committed the 104th abuse. Amidst these positive and negative things, elections take place.

Taking further action against the opposition, PM Modi on Wednesday claimed that people were earlier wondering why the CBI and ED were not taking action against powerful people, while those who are powerful and corrupt are now wondering why agencies are acting against them.

PM Modi also cited massive amounts of money coming from leaders belonging to parties like the Congress and the Trinamool Congress and said his government's tough measures against corruption had pushed them to abuse him. The poor bless me and the opposition abuses me, the country has invented its spirit – phir ek baar Modi Sarkaar, he said. These abuses will not make any difference, he said, asserting that he enjoys the blessings of the poor who have received all the benefits intended for them, unlike the past when a huge chunk of the country's money social assistance was siphoned off.

While highlighting his government's achievements over the last ten years, the Prime Minister said that today, India's level of confidence is reflected in the words of every Indian, and that when we speak of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, everyone sees the success of India.

In just ten years, 25 million Indians have been lifted out of poverty. And, in just 10 years, our economy has become the 5th in the world. Do you think this happened easily? India still has a long way to go, he added.

Further speaking about the transformation witnessed in the country in ten years, the Prime Minister said, “The good intention of putting the nation first has led to the transformation of India. India is the youngest country in the world, there is no reason for it to lag behind anyone else. Countries in the world.

We must proceed with the intention of putting the nation first, Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that corruption was a major problem during the previous government. “The current government is taking strict measures against corruption. Before 2014, corruption was rampant. The then government defended it. The current government is taking strict measures against corruption. Fighting corruption is my commitment,” he said. he declared.

While further elaborating on the advancements and how they have helped the middle class, the Prime Minister said the current government has improved the lives of the middle class.

“The country's middle class has faced many challenges before. Over the past ten years, we have brought the middle class out of its difficulties,” he added.

“Middle-class families would spend millions of rupees to educate their children in foreign institutions. Today, foreign institutions are setting up campuses in India,” the Prime Minister added.

He said over Rs 34 lakh crore was transferred to beneficiaries of many welfare schemes in the last 10 years, adding that most of this amount was allegedly pocketed by the corrupt during the previous government, a reference to the Congress-led UPA. dispensation during the period 2004-2014.

The next five years will be marked by “unprecedented transformation, growth and expansion,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also cited the huge growth in Indian exports, foreign exchange reserves and other development indicators to make his point.