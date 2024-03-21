New York attorney general may soon decide to seize Trump's assets | Donald Trump





Lawyers for the New York attorney general's office wrote to the state appeals court handling Donald Trump's punishment for corporate fraud saying they should ignore the former president's claims that which he could not raise bail to cover his massive fine.

Letitia James, the attorney general, could file suit to seize Trump's assets as soon as Monday, coinciding with Trump's deadline to acquire the $454 million bond required to cover the civil fraud judgment during his trial process. 'call.

Shortly after the letter arrived, Trump's election campaign called for donations from a million of his supporters, warning that he could lose his New York properties.

Keep your dirty hands out of Trump Tower! reads a message to supporters of a joint fundraising committee that allocates money raised to his campaign and a separate political committee that paid Trump's legal bills.

The New York Post reported Wednesday, citing Trump friends, that he may let Monday's deadline pass and let James make his decision, including whether to pursue his flagship Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York , where he worked before becoming president, announcing his first bid for the White House after descending on the skyscraper's golden escalator.

Trump's lawyers said two days ago that posting bail covering the full amount of the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him while he appeals was a practical impossibility after 30 bail bond companies urged him to do so. denied.

James' office expressed skepticism about the timing and nature of Trump's statement, in the letter sent by Dennis Fan, principal deputy attorney general, as first reported by CNN.

Trump claims he is worth several billion dollars and said last year he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

He appealed a ruling earlier this year by Judge Arthur Engoron, who found that Trump, his company, the Trump Organization and its top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Jr., conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth. on financial statements used to secure loans and enter into transactions.

Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $355 million plus interest, bringing the penalty to more than $450 million at the time of the ruling, with an additional $112,000 in interest accruing daily, which requires a bail during the appeal process. This is in addition to the January order requiring Trump to pay $83.3 million, in addition to the $5 million awarded by a jury last year to writer E. Jean Carroll, for defaming her during his civil trial that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, worsening her financial situation. troubles.

James said she would not hesitate to take over Trump's buildings, including his 40 Wall Street skyscraper in Lower Manhattan's financial district, saying she thinks about it every day. She didn't mention downtown's Trump Tower.

Trump's final campaign plea read: Before the day is over, I call on one million pro-Trump patriots to participate.

Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/20/attorney-general-seize-trump-asset-fraud-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos