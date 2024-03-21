US Congressional Hearing: Donald Lu Says Imran's Numerical Claims 'A Total Lie' – Pakistan





US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu on Wednesday rejected former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations that the United States was involved in his ouster from power.

This is completely false, Lu said while denying the cricketers-turned-politicians' claim that the US was behind the no-confidence vote against Imran in April 2022 and that Lu had sent a figure pushing eviction of the Prime Minister at the time.

Lu to brief US House panel on Pakistan ties

The development comes as Donald Lu testified before a congressional panel on Wednesday. He was the key witness at the hearing titled Pakistan After the Election: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and U.S.-Pakistan Relations – announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee representatives.

Lu said the United States respects Pakistan's sovereignty and the principle that the Pakistani nation chooses its own leaders according to a democratic principle. Liar was the response to this statement from some hecklers present in the room.

Imran Khan is currently incarcerated in Adial Prison, but despite his absence, independents backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stunned his political opponents in the February 8 general elections and managed to form a government provincial in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while obtaining many seats in Punjab. , the largest province of Pakistan.

The former prime minister was sentenced to years in prison in numerous cases, including the encryption affair. A case was registered against Imran and his close aide and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It was related to the misuse of the alleged contents of a diplomatic figure cited by former Prime Minister Imran as evidence of the attempt to overthrow his government.

During Wednesday's hearing, Donald Lu called Imran's allegations a conspiracy theory, a lie and a complete lie.

During the testimony, chants of liberation from Imran Khan were also heard.

Regarding alleged irregularities in Pakistan's elections, Lu argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should fulfill its constitutional role in tackling the irregularities. We will all follow this process very closely, he said. As Pakistan's partner, we have called for this to be done transparently and completely and for those responsible for the irregularities to be held accountable. We can see a process by which this happens.

Asked about the treatment of those allegedly involved in the May 9 incidents in Pakistan, Lu said the United States had raised concerns about mass detentions after the May 9 riots and the use of military courts.

