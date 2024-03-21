Keir Starmer to hand 'new powers' to mayors and regions as he extends olive branch to Sadiq Khan – Byline Times

Newsletter offer Subscribe to our newsletter to exclusive editorial emails from Signing times Team.

Labor is set to reveal more details of its plans to devolve powers to Westminster, Signing times understand.

Some details of the proposals are expected to be outlined in a speech by the party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, later this week.

The intervention follows notable tensions between the Labor leader and England's two most high-profile elected mayors, Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham.

Khan and Starmer clashed last summer over the London mayor's plans to implement a now-adopted low-emissions zone on the outskirts of London, while Burnham criticized Starmer's decision to U-turn on his plans for green investment and reform of the House of Lords.

Starmer's appearance earlier this week alongside Khan for the launch of the London mayors' re-election campaign marked an apparent attempt to heal divisions after a period of real tension between the two politicians.

The Labor leadership's very public criticism of Khan's landmark decision to create an ultra-low emissions zone in outer London last summer sparked considerable anger from some in his entourage of the mayor.

At the time, sources close to Khan expressed frustration with Starmer's decision to attack a policy which, at that stage, was just weeks away from being implemented. They also warned that Starmer's intervention risks giving oxygen to the Conservative Party's anti-ULEZ campaign in the upcoming Uxbridge by-election.

Their warning appeared to come true, with the Conservatives scoring a surprise victory in Uxbridge and Rishi Sunak using the result as justification to abandon much of his own government's green agenda. Six months later, Khan believes his initial policy has been vindicated.

When we brought ULEZ to central London there were some very hostile and anti people there and the truth is the sky hasn't fallen on our heads, Khan told this newspaper.

And the good news is that 19 out of 20 cars seen get into [the new zone] now on an average day we are compliant [with ULEZ] and it transformed the air of our city.

Promises from Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson to improve the country are going nowhere fast, according to a damning new report from MPs. David Hencke

Repair relationships

The two men's appearance at a London community center on Monday appeared to be an attempt to move on from the row.

It is particularly notable that in his speech Starmer praised his friend Khan's agenda for cleaning up London's air, saying that I say to those who challenge me to clean up the air: ” I have two children. They are 15 and 13 years old. I wouldn't give them dirty water to drink and I wouldn't want them to breathe dirty air.

However, he failed to specifically support ULEZ's policies. A spokesperson for Starmer later told this newspaper that the Labor leadership's view on the policy had not changed.

A source close to Khan admitted that relations between the town hall and the Labor leader's office had been strained by the row with ULEZ.

Other political differences remain between Khan and Starmer.

An example of this came on Monday when Starmer was asked about Khan's proposals to implement a form of rent control in London. The Labor leader threw cold water on the idea, saying it was not our policy at the moment.

However, despite these continuing differences, Khan's team remains hopeful that a Starmer government could prove crucial for London.

Over the past eight years, Khan has been a regular target of successive Conservative governments, who have tightly held the purse strings on new infrastructure projects in London. The recent treatment of Khan by former Conservative president Lee Anderson, accused of making a series of Islamophobic comments about the Mayor of London, has been seen as emblematic of this situation.

City Hall hopes relations with central government will be transformed if Starmer enters Downing Street.

In particular, Khan's campaign pledge to build tens of thousands of new social housing units is seen as aligning with the party's own national proposals to increase housing construction.

Yet as well as potentially being more willing to invest in London, Khan is also pinning his hopes on a new Labor prime minister who would hand significant new powers to the mayor.

I'm really optimistic that the next Labor government will devolve more powers and resources to cities and regions, Khan told this newspaper.

The main topics covered are planning, skills and economics.

Khan highlighted proposals from the London Finance Commission to give the mayor new powers to raise money for infrastructure as the sort of proposals he would pressure Starmer to adopt in power.

We've done the heavy lifting and we hope that within the first 100 days you'll see the fruits of [those proposals].

A spokesperson for Starmer told this newspaper that the Labor leader accepted the need to give more powers to regional mayors in areas such as skills and welfare.

Since Boris Johnson's commitment in 2019, the public has benefited from the same austerity measures and higher taxes from the government and, in many cases, cash-strapped local councils. Mike Buckley

Decentralization 2.0?

Labor proposals to devolve additional powers to the mayor were outlined in a report written for the party by Gordon Brown two years ago, but little has been confirmed since.

However, with a general election approaching later this year, Labor sources have suggested that some details of these new devolution proposals will be outlined by the party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, in a speech later this week .

However, Labour's devolution proposals are unlikely to have as big an impact as those proposed by Tony Blair during his first term as prime minister. The great wave of devolution launched by the then Labor Prime Minister had a transformative effect, creating devolved government in Scotland and Wales, as well as the deployment of mayors and regional authorities across England.

Few of the proposals proposed so far by Starmer appear to match this level of ambition, with previous plans for a new Regions Senate to replace the House of Lords also having been reconsidered by Starmer's team.

However, as Labor dampens expectations of big new spending proposals, the devolution agenda presents an opportunity for the new Starmer government to make real differences in the UK's political landscape, at relatively little cost.

It could also help contrast with the government's failed promise to “level up” the country. A parliamentary report last week found that 90% of projects promised by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were years away from being completed.

A spokesperson for Starmer told reporters on Wednesday that the party would drop the phrase “levelling up” if it formed the next government.