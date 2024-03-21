Politics
Keir Starmer to hand 'new powers' to mayors and regions as he extends olive branch to Sadiq Khan – Byline Times
Newsletter offer
Subscribe to our newsletter to exclusive editorial emails from Signing times Team.
Labor is set to reveal more details of its plans to devolve powers to Westminster, Signing times understand.
Some details of the proposals are expected to be outlined in a speech by the party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, later this week.
The intervention follows notable tensions between the Labor leader and England's two most high-profile elected mayors, Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham.
Khan and Starmer clashed last summer over the London mayor's plans to implement a now-adopted low-emissions zone on the outskirts of London, while Burnham criticized Starmer's decision to U-turn on his plans for green investment and reform of the House of Lords.
Starmer's appearance earlier this week alongside Khan for the launch of the London mayors' re-election campaign marked an apparent attempt to heal divisions after a period of real tension between the two politicians.
The Labor leadership's very public criticism of Khan's landmark decision to create an ultra-low emissions zone in outer London last summer sparked considerable anger from some in his entourage of the mayor.
At the time, sources close to Khan expressed frustration with Starmer's decision to attack a policy which, at that stage, was just weeks away from being implemented. They also warned that Starmer's intervention risks giving oxygen to the Conservative Party's anti-ULEZ campaign in the upcoming Uxbridge by-election.
Their warning appeared to come true, with the Conservatives scoring a surprise victory in Uxbridge and Rishi Sunak using the result as justification to abandon much of his own government's green agenda. Six months later, Khan believes his initial policy has been vindicated.
When we brought ULEZ to central London there were some very hostile and anti people there and the truth is the sky hasn't fallen on our heads, Khan told this newspaper.
And the good news is that 19 out of 20 cars seen get into [the new zone] now on an average day we are compliant [with ULEZ] and it transformed the air of our city.
Repair relationships
The two men's appearance at a London community center on Monday appeared to be an attempt to move on from the row.
It is particularly notable that in his speech Starmer praised his friend Khan's agenda for cleaning up London's air, saying that I say to those who challenge me to clean up the air: ” I have two children. They are 15 and 13 years old. I wouldn't give them dirty water to drink and I wouldn't want them to breathe dirty air.
However, he failed to specifically support ULEZ's policies. A spokesperson for Starmer later told this newspaper that the Labor leadership's view on the policy had not changed.
A source close to Khan admitted that relations between the town hall and the Labor leader's office had been strained by the row with ULEZ.
Other political differences remain between Khan and Starmer.
An example of this came on Monday when Starmer was asked about Khan's proposals to implement a form of rent control in London. The Labor leader threw cold water on the idea, saying it was not our policy at the moment.
However, despite these continuing differences, Khan's team remains hopeful that a Starmer government could prove crucial for London.
Over the past eight years, Khan has been a regular target of successive Conservative governments, who have tightly held the purse strings on new infrastructure projects in London. The recent treatment of Khan by former Conservative president Lee Anderson, accused of making a series of Islamophobic comments about the Mayor of London, has been seen as emblematic of this situation.
City Hall hopes relations with central government will be transformed if Starmer enters Downing Street.
In particular, Khan's campaign pledge to build tens of thousands of new social housing units is seen as aligning with the party's own national proposals to increase housing construction.
Yet as well as potentially being more willing to invest in London, Khan is also pinning his hopes on a new Labor prime minister who would hand significant new powers to the mayor.
I'm really optimistic that the next Labor government will devolve more powers and resources to cities and regions, Khan told this newspaper.
The main topics covered are planning, skills and economics.
Khan highlighted proposals from the London Finance Commission to give the mayor new powers to raise money for infrastructure as the sort of proposals he would pressure Starmer to adopt in power.
We've done the heavy lifting and we hope that within the first 100 days you'll see the fruits of [those proposals].
A spokesperson for Starmer told this newspaper that the Labor leader accepted the need to give more powers to regional mayors in areas such as skills and welfare.
Decentralization 2.0?
Labor proposals to devolve additional powers to the mayor were outlined in a report written for the party by Gordon Brown two years ago, but little has been confirmed since.
However, with a general election approaching later this year, Labor sources have suggested that some details of these new devolution proposals will be outlined by the party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, in a speech later this week .
However, Labour's devolution proposals are unlikely to have as big an impact as those proposed by Tony Blair during his first term as prime minister. The great wave of devolution launched by the then Labor Prime Minister had a transformative effect, creating devolved government in Scotland and Wales, as well as the deployment of mayors and regional authorities across England.
Few of the proposals proposed so far by Starmer appear to match this level of ambition, with previous plans for a new Regions Senate to replace the House of Lords also having been reconsidered by Starmer's team.
However, as Labor dampens expectations of big new spending proposals, the devolution agenda presents an opportunity for the new Starmer government to make real differences in the UK's political landscape, at relatively little cost.
It could also help contrast with the government's failed promise to “level up” the country. A parliamentary report last week found that 90% of projects promised by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were years away from being completed.
A spokesperson for Starmer told reporters on Wednesday that the party would drop the phrase “levelling up” if it formed the next government.
|
Sources
2/ https://bylinetimes.com/2024/03/20/keir-starmer-to-hand-new-powers-to-mayors-and-regions-as-he-extends-olive-branch-to-sadiq-khan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Keir Starmer to hand 'new powers' to mayors and regions as he extends olive branch to Sadiq Khan – Byline Times
- Page not found – The Daily Guardian
- Ohio State ready for Frozen Four semifinal vs. Clarkson
- Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Shop Women's Fashion for Under $50
- US Congressional Hearing: Donald Lu Says Imran's Numerical Claims 'A Total Lie' – Pakistan
- Foster + Partners’ Hollywood Tower “The Star” Wrapped in Sky Gardens
- WHO calls for urgent action amid cholera vaccine shortage
- Prabowo: Thanks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo
- Led by its youth, the United States sinks in the world happiness report
- Actor Daniel Dae Kim named honorary citizen of Seoul
- Six Eagles named Hockey East All-Stars; Brown Coach of the Year
- UISD Cherish Center to host annual fashion show