PM Modi reacts to Aurangzeb's abuse: 'I had a 104th abuse today' | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that as the election bugle sounded, the opposition hurled the 104th insult at him by calling him Aurangzeb and calling for "decapitation" of the Prime Minister. "I have been called Aurangzeb; there has been a call to 'behead' me. Amidst all these positive and negative comments, the world will witness its biggest election," Narendra Modi said at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit. Despite all these abuses, people are determined to elect the Modi government for a third term, the Prime Minister said, adding that the road map for the new government has already been laid out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that despite all the abuse he was receiving, people were determined to re-elect the Modi government. (Hindustan Times) "Today, when the poor bless me, the opposition abuses me and the poor, but it makes no difference. The country has already taken its decision Phir ek baar Modi sarkar," PM Modi said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Uddhav Sena chief Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Aurangzeb was born in a place in Gujarat near Narendra Modi's village. "Shivaji was born in Maharashtra and Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, near the village of Narendra Modi. That is why Aurangzeb's mentality is attacking us (Maharashtra)," Sanjay Raut said in a veiled jibe. A video surfaced on social media as BJP leaders shared it, calling it an INDIA bloc meeting in which leaders called to "decapitate Modi". Narendra Modi reacted to the two controversial comments and dismissed them as he elaborated on his 'nation first' approach to work. "Earlier, people were wondering why ED and CBI did not act against the powerful. Now, the powerful and corrupt people are wondering why the agencies are acting against them," PM Modi said. "Our government is using technology to catch the corrupt, and therefore it is easier to arrest them. Today, it is becoming difficult to hide money trails, and that is why money stashes are now being discovered in beds and walls. A wad of notes is being found. discovered at the home of a Congress MLA, at the home of Trinamool leaders and hence, they are being shaken.

