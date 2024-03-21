Reviews | Le Point: Conversations and reflections on the moment.





March 20, 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET

March 20, 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET

Patrick Healy, deputy opinion editor

Lydia, what struck me most about your column on Adeel Abdullah Mangi, President Biden's nominee for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, was the baldness of Republican smears. What was the worst?

Lydia Polgreen, opinion columnist

What shocked me most about the Senate hearing was the casual, almost automatic Republican assumption that Mangi, as a Muslim, might have suspect views on October 7, 2023 or October 11. September 2001, and who asked him questions about them was legitimate. This is classic guilt by association, and the interrogation is reminiscent of Senator Joseph McCarthy's anti-communist witch hunt.

But even worse is what the right-wing media machine has done with these questions and insinuations. Writing in the Washington Times, right-wing activist Mike Davis called Mangi Hamas his preferred judicial candidate. An illustration superimposes the Hamas flag over his eyes. It really is a sickening thing.

Patrick Healy

You write: For all the Democratic talk of a freedom agenda, the party hasn't really grasped religious freedom, one of Mangi's main areas of pro bono work, as part of its vision of a pluralistic society and inclusive. Why do you think this is the case for Democrats?

Lydia Polgreen

There is this unfortunate tendency of Democrats to find themselves on the defensive rather than clearly expressing their values ​​unlike Republicans. Biden started doing this since the State of the Union, but it seems rather late. Religious tolerance and freedom are as American as apple pie, and that should be an easy story for Democrats to tell. Democrats are the party that believes, as its founders intended, that freedom of worship without state constraint is a fundamental freedom of our country, and that this freedom is threatened by a Republican Party enslaved to deeply anti-state ideas. Americans influenced by Christianity. nationalism.

Patrick Healy

What does it tell you about America in 2024 that putting a highly qualified Muslim American on an appeals court is such a difficult thing to do?

Lydia Polgreen

Islamophobia has been on the rise since October 7, but it has a long history. It is not surprising that Republicans would use this line of attack against a Muslim judicial candidate; after all, the party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump, rose to the presidency in part by promising to ban Muslims from coming to the United States. In the early days of the Trump administration, these policies sparked outrage, remember when people were going to airports to protest? It seems like another life.

Muslims in public life are regularly subject to suspicion, and Democrats have shown a real willingness to throw their Muslim colleagues to the wolves when accused of anti-Semitism, as the experiences of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib illustrate. . Trump-era Republicans have no such qualms. The fact that this tactic could actually derail Mangi's nomination illustrates how Islamophobia remains one of the most widely tolerated forms of intolerance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/03/19/opinion/thepoint The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos