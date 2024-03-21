Varadkar had enormous fiscal resources to combat three economic crises since 2017





Leo Varadkar, since securing the leadership of the ruling Fine Gael party and his appointment as taoiseach, appears at first glance to have been one of the unluckiest leaders in Western Europe.

Since 2017, Mr Varadkar has been battling the prospects of the hardest Brexit that conservative extremists in Britain and much of the North's political unionism had designed to ennoble the island's economy.

His leadership, at one time or another over the next seven years, faced two other economic storms which were not caused by Ireland. The global pandemic shook the Irish economy, as it did other wealthy European economies, and soon after contributed to the worst cost of living crisis since the 1970s. European economies have faced the twin jeopardy of global inflation, as global manufacturing and supply chains linking factories from China to Europe have collapsed under the strain. Then, almost overnight, the cheap Russian gas that fueled much of Europe's industry virtually evaporated when President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. The surge in energy bills since the start of 2022 has only just subsided. An alternative reading of the Irish economy since 2017 is that Mr Varadkar has been the luckier leader. This is because the Irish Treasury, followed for a long time by the Irish Examineris one of the richest countries in Europe, harnessing huge amounts of tax revenue that other European governments can only dream of. 2017 a good year to become taoiseach Treasury tax returns, the most important of economic indicators, show that in hindsight 2017 was a good year for Mr Varadkar to become taoiseach. The economic recovery had been humming for several years and, with economic growth, tax revenues were flowing again. In 2017, the government collected a total of $50.7 billion in tax revenue, with $8.2 billion coming largely from corporate taxes paid by U.S. multinationals, tech and manufacturing giants. pharmaceutical companies which had established important European bases in Ireland. Leo Varadkar, pictured with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had to fight the toughest of Brexits. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Almost as importantly, large companies have also established international accounting structures there. In 2019, on the eve of the pandemic, government tax revenues amounted to more than 59 billion, of which almost 11 billion came from corporate taxes on multinationals. The pandemic has only slightly slowed this flow of wealth. It is known that the Irish Treasury collected more than 83 billion in revenue in 2022, of which more than 22.5 billion came from corporation tax. Last year, the treasury reached a new record of more than 88 billion, including almost 24 billion from businesses. All this wealth added up to significant resources enabling Mr Varadkar to fight the three economic crises of Brexit, Covid and the cost of living crisis. On the spending side, the government had significant sums to spend on health and housing, notably to accommodate 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. The government's health budget, covering both current and capital spending, at 14.3 billion in 2017, quickly jumped to 20.3 billion in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and then to 23 billion during the second year of emergency. Last year's health spending was almost 22 billion. For housing, the government's spending budget of 2 billion in 2017 increased to 6.5 billion last year. What the figures show is that Mr Varadkar was fortunate to have enormous resources from tax revenues. With European backing, his handling of Boris Johnson's Brexit government was commendable, at a time when some economic and political commentators in Dublin were calling for concessions to a quixotic British administration. The electorate will soon have its say on whether Mr Varadkar made the best use of the state's wealth of resources to fix the dysfunctions of the state's housing and health systems.

