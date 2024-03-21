Politics
Why is China provoking India over Arunachal Pradesh?
New Delhi: China's reiteration of its baseless cartographic claims over Arunachal Pradesh following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the border state this month is part of Beijing's plan to continue branding its territorial claims as a provocation deliberate decision of India.
While the Modi government has verbally retaliated against China's unwarranted statements on Arunachal Pradesh, the basic aim is to drag Bharat into a verbal confrontation and keep this comatose issue alive. The fact is that China under Xi Jinping has deteriorated both economically and politically, with the BRI brand losing its luster by the day as countries like Italy escape the communist debt trap. In contrast, India has seen economic and political growth under Prime Minister Modi, while Bharat is poised to gain the global clout needed to fight coercive powers like China.
However, India has learned to play against the Chinese according to their own game. The Modi government is also repeating the standardized text in response to adnauseam Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh and parts of eastern Ladakh. Gone are the days when India was harassed by oft-repeated Chinese statements and the Modi government was assiduously engaging its allies in South East Asia with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in the Philippines on March 25 and the growing visibility of Taiwan in India. US leaders may be confused about the one-China policy, but India has not spoken any magic words for the Chinese over the past decade, even as it continues to engage with Tibetan leaders in exile and openly supporting freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.
The Chinese provocation also aims to fuel the Indian opposition which itself is trying to incite the Modi government to attack the PLA for political rather than nationalist reasons. Indian military infrastructure of the border along the 3,488 km LAC has taken a quantum leap under the Modi regime and classified efforts are also being made to ensure that Indian troops never run out of ammunition and artillery in the worst case.
The real reason is that the Chinese economic bubble burst due to the decline in stock markets. There are credible reports that the communist state intervened in the stock market for more than 400 billion RMB, which is the second highest amount after its intervention during the 2015 stock market collapse. In 2015, they had intervened to the tune of 900 billion RMB to revive the spiraling stock market. The current BRI debt stands at almost US$1 trillion and countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Venezuela, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Angola and Laos are unable to repay Beijing and are forced to part with state equity to repay. loans with very high interest rates. The only other option is for the communists to accept a haircut on these bad debts or grant a loan waiver. But the latter solution is not possible, as China projects 5% growth this year and US political leaders are slowly waking up to Beijing's coercion, even as Europe continues to act as gatekeeper.
The best way for India to deal with China's stalled issue over Arunachal Pradesh is to itself dismiss Beijing's claim on an audio loop.
