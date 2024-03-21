



Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ata Tarar, recently made strong statements against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan following revelations made during a hearing in the US Congress. According to a report by ARY News, Tarar said that Imran Khan was called a “certified liar” during the hearing, revealing what Tarar called “code drama”.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar slammed Imran Khan for orchestrating the encrypted drama for his personal interests, saying: “The deception and hypocrisy of the PTI chairman was exposed today in front of the entire world as [US Assistant Secretary of State] Lu testified before Congress and called the figure a complete lie.

Tarar also condemned PTI's actions, including riots and protests outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters, which he said were aimed at derailing Pakistan's negotiations with the lender on the final revision of the agreement of confirmation.

According to ARY News, Tarar accused the PTI of hiring lobbyists in the United States for a congressional hearing on the alleged regime change plot, but he noted that Imran Khan ultimately suffered retaliation and was labeled of “certified liar”.

The minister highlighted that the US diplomat debunked the “crypto drama” during the audience and praised Pakistan's general elections and efforts towards women's empowerment. However, Tarar criticized the PTI for persisting with its false narrative regarding the figure, which he said was straining Pakistan's diplomatic relations with other countries.

Tarar also criticized Imran Khan's public allegations that a foreign conspiracy led to the ouster of his government, which Tarar said misled the nation and damaged the country's reputation.

Following the testimony of US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu, in which he refuted Imran Khan's numerical allegations as a “conspiracy theory, a lie and a complete lie”, Tarar held a press conference to address developments.

Lu, testifying before a US panel, said: “Imran Khan's encrypted conspiracy theory is a lie and a complete lie,” adding that there were no accusations against the US government or himself personally in the alleged plot. He stressed respect for Pakistan's sovereignty and democratic processes.

In summary, Ata Tarar's statements reflect the ongoing controversy surrounding Imran Khan's allegations and their impact on Pakistan's international relations, as well as broader discussions about democracy and political narratives within the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/world/pakistan-tehreek-e-insafs-founder-imran-khan-declared-as-certified-liar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos