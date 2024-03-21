New York state asks court not to let Trump waive $454 million bail





NEW YORK (AP) New York state lawyers urged an appeals court Wednesday not to accept former President Donald Trump's claims that it was impossible to post a bond fully covering a judgment for civil fraud of $454 million while he appeals.

Lawyers for the presumptive Republican nominees said earlier this week that he had not found an underwriter willing to take on the full amount. But the state argues that Trump and his co-defendants did not explore all options.

The defendants fail to offer a serious alternative to fully obtain the judgment, Dennis Fan, an attorney with the state attorney general's office, wrote in papers sent to the appeals court.

He suggested those alternatives could include splitting the total among multiple bonds issued by different underwriters or letting a court hold part of Trump's real estate while he appeals. The ex-president is challenging a ruling by judges last month that he, his company and its top executives inflated his wealth on financial statements that were used to obtain loans and insurance.

One of Trump's lawyers, Christopher Kise, said in a statement that the papers showed that Attorney General Letitia James was still willing to distort facts and misinterpret applicable law in her political crusade against Trump. James is a Democrat, and Trump has repeatedly portrayed her as a partisan operative trying to damage his campaign.

In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Trump reiterated his complaints about the case, the judgment and the bail requirement.

They don't even give you the opportunity to appeal. They want you to deposit money before the call. So if you sell property or do something, and then you win the appeal, you don't have the property, Trump said on WABC's Sid & Friends In The Morning.

Under the judgment, Trump must pay more than $454 million in ever-increasing penalties and interest; some of his co-defendants owe additional money. So far, courts have said that if the former president wanted to delay recovery while he appealed, he would have to post bond for his full liability.

Trump said last year he had more than $400 million in cash. But he now faces more than $543 million in personal legal liabilities stemming from judgments in the civil fraud case brought by James and in two lawsuits filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. The advice columnist said Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and then defamed her after she came forward in 2019.

He denies all allegations.

Trump recently posted a $91.6 million appeal bond to cover the judgment, plus interest, in one of the lawsuits filed by Carroll. In the other, he put more than $5 million on deposit while he appealed.

But in a filing Monday, Trump's lawyers asked the state's intermediate appeals court to excuse him from having to post bail for the $454 million judgment in the business fraud case.

The lawyers wrote that this was not possible under the circumstances presented. They said insurers insisted on using cash or other liquid assets rather than real estate as collateral, which is expected to cover 120 percent of the judgment, or more than $557 million.

Insurance broker Gary Giulietti, a golf buddy of Trump's who handles some of his company's insurance needs and who testified on his behalf at the fraud trial, wrote in a sworn statement that a bond of this size is rarely, if ever, seen. The few sums provided go to huge public companies, Giulietti said. The Trump Company is private.

But Fan, the lawyer for the attorney general's office, wrote Wednesday that there is nothing unusual about even billion-dollar judgments being fully bonded on appeal, citing a handful of cases. They largely concerned companies listed on the stock exchange.

Fan asked the appeals court to reject Trump's request to stay recovery, without bail, while he appeals.

If the appeals court does not intervene, James can begin taking steps on March 25 to enforce the judgment. The attorney general said she would seek to seize some of Trump's assets if he cannot pay.

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Jill Colvin contributed.

