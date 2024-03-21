Coloradans will likely reject Donald Trump, but that's just the starting point





What if they had a presidential election and your vote didn't count?

As you know, this is not exactly a hypothesis. In all likelihood, Colorado's electoral votes will go to Joe Biden, who beat Donald Trump by nearly 14 points in the state in 2020, and will have no real impact on whether Trump becomes president again.

This means that even if your vote places you in direct opposition to the promise of a Trumpian second term against American democracy, it will not change the electoral dynamic.

It's not that the election, whatever Tina Peters might say, would be rigged. It's just that the result is integrated. Something to do with demographics and also the current state of the Colorado GOP, which is basically a step or two away from being declared a toxic waste dump.

So what’s a poor Colorado voter to do?

We could vainly long for the days when Colorado was a swing state, and our votes actually mattered. But looking back, Colorado's purple scene lasted only a little longer than a Lauren Boebert trip to the theater.

Or we might wish, again in vain, for an end to the democratically challenged Electoral College, which in modern times allows a few electors in a few states to determine who will be elected president. Without an electoral college, everyone's vote would count equally. Even Colorado votes. You know, like in a democracy.

As you may recall, Colorado has already joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, designed as an Electoral College workaround to ensure that the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote actually becomes president. But there are not enough states that will ever join the pact for it to work.

Want early access to Mike's columns?

Subscribe to get an exclusive first look at his twice-weekly columns.

So, is there anything to be done?

Fortunately, yes.

Because Donald Trump is Donald Trump, and because Donald Trump's comment shifted from his familiar repugnant insanity to something closer to repugnant insanity, he provided an opportunity for Colorado voters, and others.

If Trump were to be elected, and we know that is more than possible, perhaps the only possible fix would be a Democratic Congress, particularly a Democratic House, that could demand some form of accountability. Which could and probably would impeach Trump, who already has the record, repeatedly.

And in Colorado, the way to do that is to force Republican congressional candidates, most of whom support Trump, to own Trump and everything he says.

The big news for Trump is the former men's efforts to avoid paying the $454 million judgment against him in the New York business fraud case. Trump's lawyers said they couldn't find anyone willing to fund his huge bail while the case was on appeal. What numbers. I mean, would you invest half a billion dollars for someone who was convicted of misleading the banks about his assets?

But it's just money.

In a speech in Ohio last weekend, Trump began by praising what he called the J6 hostages, those sent to prison for the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. As actual hostages are held in Gaza and elsewhere around the world, Trump hails those who were convicted by a jury of their peers, calling them incredible patriots for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Of course, the incredibly patriotic Trump is accused of much the same thing.

I know Boebert agrees about the patriots. I'm sure Dave Williams, the GOP chairman running in the 5th CD primary, does too. I don't know how many other Colorado congressional candidates agree, but everyone should be called out, named, and asked to make the case that Trump is considering pardoning the so-called hostages.

And it's not by far the worst thing Trump has said. Trump went beyond his Mein Kampf-inspired notion that migrants were poisoning the blood of our country. During his 90-minute rally, he said migrants crossing the border were largely released from prison and psychiatric facilities.

He called these migrants animals, not people. Here's the financial quote: I don't know if you can call them people in some cases. They are not people in my opinion.

Most of the migrants along the southern border, all human, are in fact fleeing violence and/or poverty, making them very much in line with the Americas' long history of human immigration.

Do Colorado Republicans think migrants are animals, not people? Isn’t that a question that should be asked of every Republican candidate during every debate? I would love to see a show of hands. And I'd love to hear how those who claim not to be in the migratory animal camp would begin to defend Trump's vile bigotry and explain how it doesn't disqualify him as a presidential candidate.

Then, of course, there was the bloodbath quote, which Trump's defenders say was taken out of context. The response began when Trump attacked electric cars and said that if he was not elected there would be a bloodbath, presumably for the auto industry.

But then he adds: “It would be the least we could do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country.

Whatever Trump actually meant, there are plenty of violent Trumpian contexts. Each speech has the same violent connotation, and often the same connotation. That same weekend, he wrote on his social media site that Liz Cheney and other members of the House January 6 Committee should go to jail.

Can we ask every Republican candidate for the House of Representatives about this?

Could they also be asked about Trump's lawsuit against George Stephanopoulos for claiming, correctly, that the former man had been convicted of rape in a court of law?

It goes on and on, of course. It went far enough that Mike Pence, Trump's ultimate toad as vice president, announced that he would not support Trump or vote for him in November. For any other former president, this would be big news. But how many people who once worked in high positions in the Trump administration only hired the best, remember? have you now warned America against him?

Can we ask about these top people and why they are now so determined that Trump not be re-elected?

It is important. If Trump is elected, Congress cannot be in Republican hands. Both houses of Congress are in play. There is no Senate race in Colorado this year. But when Ken Buck resigned his House seat this week, the Republicans, who nearly shut down the government again, had a majority of only 218 to 213.

In Colorado, the 8th Congressional District is a toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report. Yadira Careveo, a Democrat, is the incumbent. State Rep. Gabe Evans, who has been endorsed by current Speaker Mike Johnson, is favored in the Republican primary.

Boebert left the 3rd CD for fear of losing in the general election. The Cook report now paints the race as skinny Republican, but it's possible that Boebert poisoned the water, or even someone's blood, enough that a Democrat like Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert by 546 votes in 2022, may miss it.

In the heavily Republican 4th CD, Democrats must encourage Boebert to win the primary. Any Republican would probably win this seat, but if there's one Republican who could lose, it would be Boebert, the upholsterer, who takes her luggage with her wherever she lands.

What I'm saying is that the Republican Party might as well be renamed the Trump Party. Neon lights, of course. But for the most part, Colorado has rejected that party. And Coloradans will almost certainly reject Trump again in November.

But there is Trumpism all over the ballot across Colorado. And if you think democracy is really at stake in November, rejecting Trump is only the starting point.

Mike Littwin has been a columnist for too many years to count. He's covered Dr. J, four presidential inaugurations, six national conventions and countless mind-numbing speeches in the snow of New Hampshire and Iowa. Subscribe to Mike's newsletter.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization and the views of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect those of the newsroom. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more about the Suns' opinion policy. Learn how to submit a column. Contact the opinion editor at [email protected].

Follow Colorado Sun Opinion on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradosun.com/2024/03/20/donald-trump-election-opinion-littwin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos