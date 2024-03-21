How Turkey's opposition media empowers Erdoan · Global Voices

Complicity In perpetuate authoritarian regime has many faces. Undemocratic governance is supported by politicians and big business as well as a complacent government. media ecosystem and an electorate entirely attracted to authoritarian policies. In the case of Turkey, all the above conditions apply. This paved the way for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to transform Turkey into a country intolerant dystopia. From Liberty House rankings at in depth analyzes it can be said with relative clarity that Turkey has removed any pretense of maintaining democratic governance.

But President Erdoan and his government are not the only ones contributing to the dismemberment of the country's democracy. Much of the danger comes from the very circles that most despise his regime. Turkey's remaining critics adamantly refuse to challenge him in any way that could undermine Erdo's despotic agenda. They avoid holding the regime accountable in all areas that matter. This gives Erdoan space to spread narratives that turn into government policies, which, in turn, help normalize autocratic rule. Ultimately, the failure of Turkey's opinion leaders, who are able to help shape and motivate public opinion to take a stand against Erdo's kleptocratic regime, helped ensure its longevity.

Failing to challenge Erdoan is not unique to the media. Fear of the government is widespread and no one wants to lose their job or go to prison for daring to criticize Erdoan. THE charge Fétocu, is a good example. Erdoan created the Feto'cu label following the 2016 coup attempt led by the Glen movement. Feto, an acronym for Fetullah Glen Teror Orgutu (Fetullah Glen Terrorist Organization), is frequently used by government sympathizers and supporters to tarnish the reputation and social status of critics. An accusation can trigger a police investigation, leading to loss of job or even prison. Since the failed coup attempt, this form of labeling has become an effective mechanism in the hands of the Erdoan regime to silence ordinary citizens. As a result, very few people in today's Turkey are willing to criticize Erdoan publicly or even privately. Ordinary citizens are even afraid to post or repost content on social networks, as there is thousands of individuals placed in police custody, if only for having shared a comical representation of Erdoan.

On the other hand, individuals enjoying public recognition and possessing the potential to shape and motivate public opinion are systematically punished. The case of a respected philanthropist and human rights activist Osman Kavala, is an excellent example. Kavala was arrested, charged and then jailed for life following a series of show trials. A similar fate befell a member of the Turkish Workers' Party (TIP) Can Atalayelected deputy in May 2023. Atalay was imprisoned in April 2022 and sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment for Protests at Gezi Parkfor contributing to the overthrow of the government.

Officials managed to set an example for influential people to dissuade their peers from reprimanding Erdoan.

There is no one left to challenge Erdoan

Instead of a dynamic and critical press, capable of denouncing and denouncing the regime's corruption, embezzlement and abuse of power, there exists a culture of self-censorship in which people temper their criticism of the existing government and its leaders. There is a reluctance to address sensitive issues and ask difficult questions that are vital to the public interest. The next local elections program for March 31 are a good example. Mainstream media and commentators cover election-related developments as if it were a routine horse race between competing candidates in a free and fair media environment, all taking place in a democratic Turkey, in which the outcome is not predetermined.

The reality is quite different: there is virtually no coverage for various people in provinces and districts. governors (unelected bureaucrats) for military officers and civil servants are supporting Erdoans' Justice and Development Party candidates running for office in this race. It's illegal in Turkish law 298 and involves state officials engaging in political activism.

Likewise, the inequality of airtime devoted to candidates is little or not mentioned. State property TRT diffuserwhich is funded by taxpayers, dedicated more than 40 hours of airtime to the AKP candidates and less than 30 minutes to the entire political opposition. This is also a violation of Law 5767, which requires the public broadcaster to remain impartial and independent. Meanwhile, an ardent state regulator (RTUK), known for censoring and regulating news content, remains silent.

The profiling of AKP candidates in the run-up to the next elections is also problematic. The AKP Murat Kurum, who is running to oust Istanbul's incumbent Republican People's Party (CHP) mayor Ekrem Mamolu, is one example. Kurum, who served as environment minister, faces numerous allegations over decisions he made. during his tenure as minister. As recently as February 2024, the former minister was criticized for allowing a mining license to be granted to a gold mine where a landslide killed nine workers. During his tenure as minister, Kurum approved an environmental impact assessment report despite warnings from experts about potential risks. risk of slipping and sliding on mining installations. But these and other allegations are not reported clearly or often enough to voters before the vote. On the other hand, if the opposition candidate and current mayor of Istanbul, Mamolu, had skeletons in his closet, the press would not delay revealing them. The impact of reporting on processes is highly destructive, not to mention the scale of disinformation targeting opposition candidates.

This practice of not questioning the past actions of AKP candidates was also the case during the May 2023 general elections. At the time, virtually no media seriously questioned The legitimacy of President Erdoan to run for office. The constitution requires the president to have a university degree. Erdogan is not. With the exception of a handle of reports, there Media coverage of this nuance was limited, potentially labeling Erdoan as an illegitimate candidate not only in the May general election, but also throughout his presidency since 2014.

The environment of fear, impunity and intimidation against criticism leaves little or no room to question not only the legitimacy of the ruling government, but other issues as well. The discourse on terrorism, for example, is solely focused on the Kurdish question. Military action against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies, including the United States and the EU, has been widely reported. There is no media coverage in Turkey about why the government is providing active and material aid. support to Hamas and Islamic State. There is an emergence research body and writings which clearly demonstrate Ankara's complicity in welcoming Hamas on Turkish soil, allowing financial transfers to the organization in Gaza, and actively defending its leaders by issuing them passports. In 2016, veteran investigative journalist Can Dundar was sentenced on accusations of espionage for the disclosure of ammunition transfers to ISIS and/or other radical Islamist groups in Syria.

It is in this climate of fear of arrest, labeling or other forms of persecution that what remains of free media in Turkey is helping to normalize government discourse not only on domestic issues, but also on issues having both national and global impact, including support for terrorism. .

Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk), in his famous address to the youth of the country, once said:

Your first duty is to preserve and defend Turkish independence and the Turkish Republic forever.[and that] in the future there will be malicious people at home and abroad who hope to deprive you of this treasure, O child of the Turkish future! Even in these situations and circumstances, your mission is to recover Turkish independence and republic..

A change of government in Türkiye requires more than just elections. This requires a well-informed public empowered to make informed leadership choices. This empowerment can only happen if there is a vibrant press that competes to provide accurate, verified and objective information. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to hold the ruling government accountable and make a greater effort to portray the realities of Erdoan's autocratic kingdom.