Where Joe Biden and Donald Trump get their campaign funds

March 20 (UPI) — As candidates in November's presidential election narrow down to a 2020 rematch between Democratic President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for Republicans, campaign donors have an idea clearer about where to put their money.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley left the race after the Super Tuesday primary, leaving her donors searching for a new candidate. But it is not a foregone conclusion that they will continue to spend on the Republican ticket.

“Some may refuse, not give to anyone. Some may go to factions of people who don't like Trump and want to harm his candidacy,” J. Edwin Benton, professor of politics at the University of Florida South and author of Government and Politics, told UPI.

“Part of this amount will trickle down this way, to Republicans in Congress. Those who still have reservations about his behavior, his conduct or his mentality cannot give to anyone.”

Here's a look at where the money to fund Biden and Trump is coming from so far — and how they're spending it — as well as who funded the Haley campaign. The figures were reported to the Federal Election Commission at the end of January, cumulative from November 2022.

Biden

Biden's campaign received $89.7 million, including more than $26 million in individual contributions. Its largest contributor is the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that has given more than $65.3 million to the campaign.

The fund received approximately $159.6 million, with $157.7 million in total contributions. Infinex Financial Group, an independent securities trading institution, contributed approximately $1.4 million to the committee. He is one of the largest donors to the Political Action Committee.

Famed director Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, are among the largest individual donors to the Biden Victory Fund, with a combined contribution of $1.8 million.

Biden received 22 donations of $10,000 or more. Eight of those contributions came from the Biden Victory Fund and three from the Biden Action Fund.

Nearly 18,000 donations to Biden were $1,000 or more.

The Biden campaign's biggest spending has been on media buying and production, which includes ads across multiple channels. He also paid more than $2 million to Action Squared for distributing text messages. He spent about $800,000 on legal services.

Asset

The Donald J. Trump For President 2024 PAC received more than $50 million from the Trump Save America 2023 joint fundraising committee. The committee's largest funding source was WinRed, a Party fundraising platform republican. WinRed made more than 200 contributions to the committee last year.

WinRed received $431.1 million in 2023, including $415.6 million in individual contributions. Its biggest contributors have given hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some are reserved for specific purposes.

Craig Duchossois' contribution of more than $700,000 was earmarked for the Protect the House 2024 committee launched by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Duchossois is executive chairman of a private investment company, the Duchossois Group.

Although WinRed was the largest contributor to the Trump Save America Committee, the committee also contributed nearly $200,000 to WinRed.

WinRed also contributed significantly to Trump's primary opponent, Haley. He made more than 300 donations to Haley in 2023 and another 800 to Team Stand For America, a PAC that sponsored Haley. These 800 donations ranged from $5,000 to $159,000 each.

The Trump campaign received $79.6 million through the end of the year, including $508,898.56 in total contributions.

The campaign received nearly 1.4 million donations of $300 or less, including 511,000 of $5 or less. It's important to note that some people donate multiple times to a campaign.

Trump received 44 donations of $10,000 or more and fewer than 3,000 donations of $1,000 or more.

The campaign spent approximately $46.5 million in 2023. This includes more than $8.7 million in ad spending and $3.7 million in legal advice.

The Trump Save America PAC, a leadership PAC founded in 2020 after the election, spent more than $50 million to pay Trump's legal fees in several cases in 2020. Trump faces four criminal cases and has been convicted of sexual assault and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay a $464 million fraud judgment in New York.

Judgments in Trump's civil financial fraud case and the latest Carroll case were handed down earlier this year.

According to the FEC, campaign funds of federal candidates can be used to cover legal fees related to campaign activity or “office holders.” If the expense or financial obligation exists regardless of the person's application, it is considered personal use. Personal use of campaign funds is prohibited.

The FEC declined to comment on specific situations.

Haley

Haley, who suspended her campaign after winning just two primaries on Super Tuesday, received more than $38.6 million in contributions. Team Stand For America donated approximately $7.16 million. His campaign also received more than 800 contributions of $10,000 or more.

One of Haley's most high-profile endorsements came from Americans for Prosperity Action, founded by Charles Koch and the late David Koch. A few weeks after Super Tuesday, the PAC stopped funding Haley's campaign.

Americans for Prosperity Action did not contribute to Trump's two previous presidential campaigns.

Haley's campaign received 302,204 donations of $300 or less and 64,084 of $5 or less. She also collected 280 donations of $10,000 or more and 9,760 donations of $1,000 or more.

Benton, who splits his time between residences in Florida and South Carolina, said he was surprised to see Haley suspend her campaign. Despite that, she came in second in Tuesday's Republican primary in Florida, ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had also dropped out of the race.

It remains to be seen how many of Haley's supporters — and their votes or donors — will rally behind Trump.

“She's leaving all her options open. Whether she supports him or not, some of that money will go to Trump,” Benton said.

