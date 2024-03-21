Subianto wins Indonesian elections





Victory also for running mate Raka; swearing in in October Indonesia's electoral body has officially declared Prabowo Subianto, the country's defense minister, the winner of the February 14 presidential election. The General Electoral Commission concluded the national vote count on Wednesday. Subianto's running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the former mayor of Solo in Central Java and the eldest son of incumbent President Joko Widodo, was also declared the winner of the vice presidential race. The official announcement of the commission validated the results of the rapid count carried out in February which showed a huge lead of the Subianto-Raka duo over their two rivals. The winners will be sworn in in October. Their triumph should result in continuity in Widodo's policies, analysts believe. “It is still a bit early, but given his previous statements that he would be a candidate for continuity, we expect Subianto to maintain (Widodo's) policy regarding relations with China,” Nicholas said Mapa, senior economist at ING, a Dutch investment bank. said. China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and Widodo, as Indonesia's leader for 10 years, has sought to deepen trade cooperation between the two countries. One of Widodo's legacies is the Chinese-funded high-speed railway that connects the capital Jakarta to West Java province. The high-speed train, a first in Southeast Asia, is one of the most important projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. Muhammad Habib Abiyan Dzakwan, a researcher at the Department of International Relations at the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Indonesia's foreign policy “is unlikely to change” under the Subianto-Raka government. “Under their administration, Indonesia will remain friends with all other countries, China, the United States, Europe, Australia, etc.,” Dzakwan said, referring to the bebas dan aktif (bebas dan aktif) foreign policy. independent and active) of Indonesia. Subianto had said in previous press briefings that Indonesia's GDP could reach 8 percent in the next three to five years, which would be a sharp increase from 5.05 percent growth in 2023 and to the official target of 5.3 percent of GDP for this year. ING's Mapa said that to achieve the 8 percent growth rate, Subianto must find other sources of investment. Budgetary discipline “He is also committed to practicing fiscal discipline while pursuing his growth aspirations,” Mapa added. Tauhid Ahmad, executive director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Economic and Financial Development, said Subianto's growth target could be “difficult to achieve.” “It is likely that he (Subianto) has not yet understood the main problems (facing Indonesia),” he said. Ahmad is cautious about the future development of the hilirisasi (mineral swallowing) policy that Widodo has championed and Subianto has pledged to continue under his leadership. Ahmad cited the global market for minerals and mineral products, noting that Subianto may want to rethink hilirisasi. “Hilirisasi is not enough to support our economy,” he said, adding that the government may also need to focus more on other sectors such as textiles, steel and furniture to achieve its growth objective. The election commission's announcement came amid protests from the camps of Subianto-Raka's two rivals in the election, former provincial governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. Their supporters demonstrated in the streets while their legal teams said they were fully prepared to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over alleged electoral fraud. Leonardus Jegho is a freelance journalist at China Daily. Contact the editors at [email protected]. Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto addresses a campaign rally in Jakarta on February 10. The electoral commission declared him the winner of the February 14 vote. KIM KYUNG-HOON/Reuters









