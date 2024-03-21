Politics
Changde Riverside Street integrates ICH with tourism
BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected Changde City in Central China Hunan Province Tuesday.
During the inspection, Xi visited a cultural street and a village. He learned about the restoration and utilization of historical and cultural blocks, comprehensive management of the urban water environment, preparation work for spring agriculture, and improving the efficiency of grassroots governance.
Changde, with a history of 2,200 years, is rich in culture. At the end of the Qing dynasty (1644-1911) and the beginning of the Republic of China (1912-49), more than 15 corporations were established in the city by businessmen from various parts of the country. Historically, Changde Riverside Street was a thriving and prosperous wharf. Yet most of the street's major architecture was destroyed during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).
In 2016, Changde restored the 1,500-meter-long Riverside Street with a total area of 133,000 square meters. In addition to the structure and architecture of the street, museums, small shops and art workshops that highlight intangible cultural heritage (ICH) and local crafts also give more vitality to the ancient street that reborn.
Zhang Yiwu, a professor at Peking University, told the Global Times that historic cultural blocks like Changde's Riverside Street are now booming across the country as part of a “new model” of tourism promotion culture of the country.
“The logic behind this model is to interpret the historical stories of a city in a modern way. This is why Riverside Street is a complex that includes not only old architecture but also trendy restaurants,” Zhang said.
Deep integration
China presents a rich range of ICH resources. Currently, China ranks first in the world with 43 projects registered on the ICP list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. In Chinathrough systematic protection and inheritance, creative transformation and innovative development, ICH has been fully integrated into modern life.
People can immerse themselves in Changde's rich cultural atmosphere by simply strolling along Riverside Street and experience the deep integration of ICH into local cultural and tourism activities.
A street art museum is specially dedicated to ICH, presenting live performances of different types of Chinese operas such as Han opera, flower drum opera and sixian, but with unique Changde styles, as well as various traditional musical instruments such as the Changde. yugu (literal translation: fish drum).
In small shops on the street, people can also see Taoyuan embroidery, from a county of the same name, on display and buy embroidery souvenirs.
Like a Hunan Provincial PCI, Taoyuan embroidery dates back to the Xia Dynasty (c.2070BC-c.1600BC) and the Shang Dynasty (c.1600BC-1046BC), with bright colors, bold patterns and full of vitality. In recent years, with the integration of ICH into “cultural and creative products”, films and TV series, short videos and new technologies, Taoyuan's embroidery industry has become stronger and stronger.
Some areas of Changde, such as Anxiang County, are famous for wood carving. The style is lively and expressive, depicting vivid themes that embody the local people's aspirations for life.
Pan Nenghui, a wood carving heir in his fifties from Anxiang, used to make sculptures for overseas clients while working in different places such as Hong Kong And Shenzhen, but he wanted to design his own pieces that reflect the local culture and history of Changde. That's when he decided to open his own studio in 2000. Noting the booming tourist development along Riverside Street, he moved his studio there in 2019 to show this traditional art to a wider audience. Since then, his workshop has been one of the attractions of the street.
Broader perspective
Zhang said operating Riverside Street as a tourist site can help residents “manage its historic real estate heritage with more flexibility.” Riverside Street is home to not only retro-looking architecture, but also a community of residents, intangible cultural heirs, and more.
The cultural block would not be complete without people; local residents are “the heart of the site’s cultural and tourism ecology,” he added.
“The daily life of indigenous people can also show the cultural characters of a city. They perpetuate the historic spirit of Riverside Street,” Zhang emphasized.
While prioritizing the protection and heritage of historical and cultural districts, including Changde Riverside Street, and revitalizing them, this has always been a key priority for governments across the country. Of the October 2023, there were a total of 142 historical and cultural towns approved by the State Council, with more than 1,200 designated historical and cultural districts. Local authorities have stepped up efforts to revitalize historic cultural districts.
Cultural policy researcher Weiping Song told the Global Times that in the future, these historic cultural blocks will likely become even more “modern” to accommodate particularly young visitors.
Sharing a similar opinion to Song, Zhang told the Global Times that traditional cultural blocs should be opened to sectors such as “cultural and creative products”, “pop culture events”, as well as “performances and live performances.” And these are also some experiences that other cities can learn from Changde.
“Traditional cultural blocks should live in people's current cultural experiences,” Zhang said.
Learn more: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202403/1309196.shtml
SOURCE World Times
