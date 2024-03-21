



D Every day, international interest in the Turkish republics and Central Asia in general is growing. It seems that global interest in the region has increased, especially after the decisions taken by the Organization of Turkic States during its 9th summit in Samarkand on November 11, 2022. One of the main reasons for this interest is undoubtedly the weakening of Russia's influence in the country. the region due to the war in Ukraine. Since the start of 2023, China, the European Union, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom have held important summits and bilateral meetings with the aim of to develop strong cooperation with the Central Asian states in the future. The population of the five Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, is approximately 80 million. Their geographical area extends over four million square kilometers and the sum of their cultivated land exceeds 28.5 million hectares. These countries are very rich in natural resources such as oil, gas, gold and uranium, and investment rates in the landlocked Central Asian region are increasing every year. In 2022, Kazakhstan attracted the most foreign direct investment in Central Asia, with $6.1 billion. While Uzbekistan followed Kazakhstan with $2.53 billion, Turkmenistan attracted almost $1 billion, Kyrgyzstan nearly $300 million, and Tajikistan around $170 million. As these are official figures, the actual figures are much higher. According to data from Uzbekistan, after reforms launched in 2017, foreign investment in the country increased tenfold over the past six years. In January 2024, during his visit to China, the President of Tajikistan signed a $400 million investment agreement with the country. In addition, the rapidly growing e-commerce volume in Central Asia is expected to exceed $66 billion by 2028.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://politicstoday.org/a-new-balance-in-central-asia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos