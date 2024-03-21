Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with Wang Yi_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On March 20, 2024 local time, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Canberra. Anthony Albanese asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders. Albanese said the Australian side is pleased to see that over the past two years, Australia-China relations have returned to the right direction, with trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges reinvigorated. , continually sending out positive signals and making significant progress. The Australian side praises China's achievements in development and poverty alleviation, and is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. Australia-China relations should not be defined by differences and disagreements, and both sides should seek common interests wherever possible. Noting that the Australian Labor Party has already made historic contributions to the establishment of diplomatic relations between Australia and China, he said the current Labor Party Government will continue to make efforts to promote the constructive development of relations between Australia and China. Albanese stressed that Australia has always pursued the one-China policy. This is the consensus of both Australian parties, and they will continue to adhere to it. Wang Yi conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Albanese. Wang Yi said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the obstacles encountered in China-Australia relations have been overcome one by one and the outstanding issues have been properly resolved, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and injecting new boost to Sino-Australian relations. the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership. Since the current Australian Labor Party government came to power, China-Australia relations have undergone a second important transformation, which is fully in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of Australia and its people as well as to the development trend of the current era. . History will prove this decision to be correct. Wang Yi said that since China-Australia relations have returned to the right track and clarified the direction, the two sides should move forward firmly, without hesitation, without hesitation or backpedaling, and work together to create a better future for bilateral relations. China is willing to work with the Australian side to make the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping's successful state visit to Australia and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership an opportunity to further strengthen exchanges high level. resume the dialogue mechanism between the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, manage and overcome differences with an attitude of mutual respect, and jointly build a more mature, stable and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Australia. During his visit to Australia, Wang Yi also held the seventh China-Australia strategic and political dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and met respectively with members of the Australia-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, head of the Australian opposition Peter Dutton and the foreign affairs spokesperson. Simon Birmingham Business, and held discussions with leading figures from Australia's business and strategy communities and other sectors. He will also meet former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating and New South Wales Premier Christopher John Minns.

