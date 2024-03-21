Politics
The world needs the countries of the South to show leadership. I'm thinking of Indonesia and Malaysia
As the new multipolar world emerges, there is much talk about who will lead a global South increasingly confident in the weight and place it should have on the international stage.
Many have framed this as a competition between China, with its vast Belt and Road initiative to which around 150 countries are officially affiliated, and India, which positions itself as both an alternative and a bridge between the West and the rest. .
After current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won Indonesia's presidential election in February, Indian economist Mihir Sharma made a different argument.
The Global South needs a leader. Indonesia should apply, was the title of his essay, which detailed how outgoing President Joko Widodo had ensured that more money from its mineral wealth remained in the country, by persuading investors to build processing and manufacturing facilities. Chinese investment in Indonesia, notably in coal, has increased massively under Mr Widodo, while he also secured a pledge of $20 billion in just transition funds from Western countries to move the country towards renewable energies.
The country also maintains its independent and active foreign policy of non-alignment with the superpowers and non-engagement through military pacts.
Mr. Prabowo was the continuity candidate, so expect more of the same when he officially takes over in October; and he has spoken in the past of his ambition to see his country become the leader of the Global South. The peace initiative for Ukraine that he proposed at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last June was a sign of the role he believes his country can and must play.
But in light of recent events, I suggest he be joined by the leader of the neighboring country, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Prabowo and Anwar considered themselves dolphins in the 1990s, spent years out of power and finally rose to the top positions after about two decades.
Mr. Anwar followed a similar balancing path. Chinese companies have flocked to the country, partly for reasons of supply chain diversification, while US-based Intel Corporation is spending $7 billion on new factories in Malaysia, which led the import market American semiconductor companies in 2023 with a share of 20 percent. In terms of foreign policy, he has actively focused on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), which Malaysia will chair next year, as well as the Middle East, and he is remained faithful to the country's tradition of being friends with all, regardless of the situation. of their ideology.
But it was his outspokenness on issues that matter to the Global South and his insistence that they should not have to bow to the views of the West that won him plaudits. At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin just over a week ago, Mr Anwar did not hold back after Mr Scholz defended Israel's actions in Gaza.
We cannot find a solution by being so one-sided and erasing 60 years of atrocities, he said. Why this hypocrisy? Why this selective and ambivalent attitude towards one race and another? Is it because they are colored or because they have a different religion? I cannot accept that when you discuss issues, you limit yourself to one particular incident and one victim, forgetting the thousands and thousands of victims of the Nakba of 1947-1948.
The clip went viral, leading to comments like this from British-American broadcaster Mehdi Hasan: We have reached a point where the Prime Minister of Malaysia now speaks for the majority of the world's people and not for 'a European or Western leader.
Earlier this month, Mr Anwar was in Melbourne for an Australia-ASEAN summit. At a news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he hit back at Western pressure on countries to weaken ties with China.
Malaysia is an important friend of the United States, Europe and Australia, he said, but that should not stop us from being friends with one of our important neighbors, precisely the China. If they have problems with China, they shouldn't impose them on us. We have no problem with China.
US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken similarly looked on impassively as Mr Anwar compared the treatment of Ukraine and Palestine at the Asia Economic Cooperation meeting. -Pacific last November in San Francisco. Stop the atrocities in Gaza, he urged, once again reprimanding his hosts.
Mr. Anwar is not anti-American, and neither is Mr. Prabowo. Former US Vice President Al Gore and former Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz were two of Mr Anwar's most ardent supporters, while Mr Prabowo attended the American School in London as a teenager and underwent commando training at Fort Benning in the United States in 1985.
But both represent a global South which demands its centrality and that its concerns be recognized. Trade should concern everyone and the emphasis should be on peace, without insisting that one nation subscribe to the political norms of another.
Mr. Prabowo, a former special forces general, and Mr. Anwar, who spent many years in prison, may not seem like the most obvious couple. But both considered themselves dolphins in the 1990s, spent years out of power and finally rose to the top posts after about two decades. Both have had to temper some of their positions in order to achieve this goal, and both speak out fluently in international media.
Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, the precursor to the Non-Aligned Movement. The latter's goal was to keep much of what we today call the Global South out of the Cold War.
It would be a fitting tribute if, in 2025, the leaders of Indonesia, host of this conference, and Malaysia, chair of ASEAN, marked this year by joining together to call for a fairer world in which The West does not turn a blind eye. atrocities committed by its allies, and in which the Global South is finally treated as an equal partner.
Published: March 21, 2024, 7:00 a.m.
|
