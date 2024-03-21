Indonesia election: Losing candidate files legal challenge after Prabowo Subianto's victory | Indonesia





Indonesia's losing presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, has filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court to challenge the result of last month's election, won overwhelmingly by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. Anies, a former Jakarta governor, said the aim of the case was to ensure democracy improved and said there were many problems with the elections that needed to be corrected. Anies refused to concede after the final results were released on Wednesday and his team alleged that the current administration had unfairly sought to influence the contest, which authorities rejected. Official results showed that former special forces commander Prabowo, who was tacitly supported by the wildly popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, won with nearly 60 percent of the vote, followed by Anies with 25 percent and former Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo with 16%. Both the process and the result are equally important. When there is a problematic process, there will be problematic results, Anies said at a press conference. From the political, regulatory aspect, to execution [of the election] there have been many issues and we want them fixed so they don't happen again. Anies' team complained about the widespread allocation of social assistance, such as rice, fertilizer and cash handouts, in key electoral areas, which it said influenced the vote. Indonesia's current administration has rejected these claims. They also criticized the Constitutional Court's last-minute decision last year to change election rules, which allowed the president's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become Prabowo's running mate. The court's chief judge at the time was Widodos' brother-in-law. The judge was reprimanded by an ethics committee for intentionally allowing intervention by an external third party, whom he did not name, but he was allowed to keep his seat on the bench. Allies of the president, better known as Jokowi, have rejected allegations that he interfered in the court's ruling. Both losing camps claimed the election process was marred by widespread irregularities in the counting, and Ganjar Pranowos' team is also expected to file a legal challenge. According to the rules, a complaint must be filed within three days of the results being announced. Prabowo, a fiery ex-commander turned TikTok sensation, won thanks to the help of young voters and his promise of continuity. He is expected to succeed Jokowi in October. Responding to the results on Wednesday, Prabowo thanked his supporters, including Jokowi, and pledged to be a leader for all Indonesians. His team said it has more than 30 lawyers ready to face any legal challenge. On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prabowo on his victory, Beijing's official Xinhua news agency reported. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also offered his congratulations, while applauding the Indonesian people for their strong participation and commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/21/indonesia-election-2024-losing-candidate-anies-baswedan-files-court-challenge-after-prabowo-subianto-victory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos