AKP plans to discuss new constitution with parties after Eid





ANKARA After the Eid al-Fitr holiday on April 12, officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are expected to begin a series of discussions with other political parties regarding the formulation of a new constitution , sources confirmed. Eid al-Fitr, the religious festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is scheduled to begin on April 10 and peak on April 12. Subsequently, the AKP will begin talks with different political factions individually, led by parliamentary leaders, according to sources cited by private channel CNN Trk. The proposed new constitution, envisioned as a complete rewrite rather than a simple amendment, is expected to include 90 to 100 articles, they added. The initiative comes from the ruling People's Alliance, which includes the AKP and its partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Originally discussed in December 2022, the proposal lacks the required majority in Parliament and requires the support of at least 37 MPs from other parties to propose a constitutional amendment to a referendum. The sources predict that political parties will have three months to draft their own proposals before the creation of a parliamentary committee tasked with defining the required themes to be included in the constitution. Subsequently, the texts formulated by the political parties will be submitted to the presidency of Parliament, in the hope of seeking the opinion of non-governmental organizations. The move aligns with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's persistent calls for an entirely new charter, reiterated during the start of activities of the 28th term of the Turkish Parliament last October. “It is the primary responsibility of all of us to save Trkiye from the current constitutional dent that the coup administration imposed on our nation 41 years ago, on September 12. [1980]”, Erdoan said during his speech at the ceremony. For his part, Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun has already hinted at a possible revision of the presidential election system, which requires a candidate to obtain at least 50 percent plus one vote from voters. “[Amending] 50+1 depends on our parliament. All these things can be discussed as part of our new constitutional efforts,” Tun told reporters last November. Erdoan, after receiving 49.5% of the votes in the first round, had to run in a second round to achieve victory in the presidential elections held in May 2023. The government's push for a new constitution accelerated following a disagreement between the Constitutional Court and the Court of Appeal, highlighted by their conflicting decisions regarding the continued detention of an MP of the Trkiye Workers' Party (TP) before the revocation of his parliamentary seat.

