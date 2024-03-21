Indonesia's presidential running mate alleges widespread fraud as he challenges official election results.





JAKARTA, Indonesia A candidate in Indonesia's presidential election filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court on Thursday, alleging widespread irregularities and fraud in the election. Former governor of Jakarta. Anies Baswedanwho received nearly 41 million votes, or 24.9 percent, told reporters that by challenging the official results he hoped to improve the electoral process in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy. His lawyer said he hoped for a new vote. We would like to emphasize that what we experienced and saw and what the media and the public saw was that there were many problems in this electoral process, from its policies and regulations to its execution, Baswedan said. The winner of the elections, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, received more than 96 million votes, or 58.6%, during the February 14 vote, according to the final results published Wednesday evening by the Electoral Commission. Subianto was accused of human rights abuses under a past dictatorship and chose the son of the popular incumbent president as his running mate. A third candidate, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, received 27 million votes, or 16.5 percent, the commission said. It published polling station results on its website to allow independent verification. Baswedan's lawyers and members of his campaign team were shown in television reports on Thursday filing a complaint with the court, with a large number of documents that they said showed evidence of fraud. Ari Yusuf Amir, head of Baswedan's legal team, said the irregularities began with outgoing President Joko Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was allowed to run for vice president with Subianto. The Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates. Raka is 37 years old. His candidacy had a huge impact, Amir told a news conference after filing his challenge to the Constitutional Court. Anwar Usman, who was the court's chief justice when the exception was madeis Widodos' brother-in-law. An ethics committee later forced Usman to resign for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the candidacy requirements, but allowed him to remain on court as long as he does not participate in election-related matters. Baswedan's lawyers also claim the government helped Subianto and Raka by intimidating village leaders across the country and paying government welfare during elections to persuade voters to vote for them. If our argument is accepted by the court judges, we hope that a new vote will take place without the participation of the problematic vice-presidential candidate, Amir said. Let us fight honestly, fairly and freely. Constitutional Court spokesperson Fajar Laksono Suroso said Baswedans' case would be heard by April 22 and the verdict would be delivered on May 7. The decision cannot be appealed. The decision will be made by eight judges instead of the nine-member court, as Usman must recuse himself. Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who represents the other election candidate, Pranowo, said his team would file its own complaints before the candidate registration deadline for litigation at midnight on Saturday. He told reporters Thursday that his team would bring about 30 witnesses to court. Lubis previously said his team had difficulty finding witnesses to agree to testify in court because some of them were intimidated by the authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge an election result with such a wide margin of victory. We do not reject the elections, but we want to improve and correct the mistakes made in the electoral process, Lubis said. Widodo has been criticized for supporting Subianto. The outgoing president distanced himself from his own party and took a series of actions seen as efforts to strengthen Subiantos' campaign. Indonesian presidents are expected to remain neutral in elections to replace them. Significant government welfare was disbursed in the middle of the campaign, far more than the amounts spent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Widodo distributed funds in person in a number of provinces, in a move that has drawn particularly close scrutiny.

