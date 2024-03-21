Vladimir Putin to meet Xi Jinping in China





Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China in May for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, marking what could be the Kremlin leader's first foreign visit during his final presidential term. “Putin will visit China,” Reuters reported Tuesday, citing one of several sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. Another source said Putin's trip to China would likely take place in the second half of May. “Several presidential visits and several high-level contacts are currently being prepared,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Putin will likely meet Xi in…

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Putin will likely meet Xi in China during 'a visit in May.

More

Contributor/Getty Images News/iStock

News week contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment. Putin's potential visit comes amid criticism of his re-election from Western countries, who have called it unfair and undemocratic. Meanwhile, countries including China, India and North Korea have sent their congratulations to the Russian president, highlighting the serious geopolitical divisions hollowed out by Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. China did not officially support the Russian invasion but provided financial aid to support the Kremlin's economy. Any meeting between Putin and Xi would take place against a backdrop where the United States views China and Russia as its main global competitors and potential adversaries. The Biden administration views the current era as a crucial clash between democratic and autocratic regimes. Putin and Xi share a view that the West is in decline, especially as China challenges U.S. dominance in a variety of areas, from quantum computing to military might. Diplomats and analysts expect Putin's visit to China to be his first international stop after his re-election, with his formal presidential inauguration expected around May 7. Putin last visited China for the Belt and Road Initiative summit on October 17-18, 2023, one of his first major international trips since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war . Xi traveled to Moscow for a state visit in March last year. Last month, China's envoy to Russia hinted that Putin and Xi would meet “several times” this year. “Putin's visit to China [this year] will definitely be a success,” Zhang Hanhui told Russia’s official Sputnik news agency on Saturday. At a post-election news conference on Monday, Putin highlighted the alignment of global outlooks and growing bilateral relations between Russia and China, attributing the strength of their ties to his personal relationship with Xi. Trade between China and Russia has flourished, surpassing the $200 billion target last year and reaching a record $240 billion in 2023, said Liu Pengyu, Chinese Embassy spokesperson. in Washington, DC. News week. Uncommon knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/putin-xi-china-russia-visit-beijing-1881643 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos