Connect with us

Politics

Vladimir Putin to meet Xi Jinping in China

Vladimir Putin to meet Xi Jinping in China

 


Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China in May for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, marking what could be the Kremlin leader's first foreign visit during his final presidential term.

“Putin will visit China,” Reuters reported Tuesday, citing one of several sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another source said Putin's trip to China would likely take place in the second half of May.

“Several presidential visits and several high-level contacts are currently being prepared,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Xi in Moscow
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Putin will likely meet Xi in…


Contributor/Getty Images News/iStock

News week contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment.

Putin's potential visit comes amid criticism of his re-election from Western countries, who have called it unfair and undemocratic. Meanwhile, countries including China, India and North Korea have sent their congratulations to the Russian president, highlighting the serious geopolitical divisions hollowed out by Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

China did not officially support the Russian invasion but provided financial aid to support the Kremlin's economy.

Any meeting between Putin and Xi would take place against a backdrop where the United States views China and Russia as its main global competitors and potential adversaries. The Biden administration views the current era as a crucial clash between democratic and autocratic regimes.

Putin and Xi share a view that the West is in decline, especially as China challenges U.S. dominance in a variety of areas, from quantum computing to military might.

Diplomats and analysts expect Putin's visit to China to be his first international stop after his re-election, with his formal presidential inauguration expected around May 7.

Putin last visited China for the Belt and Road Initiative summit on October 17-18, 2023, one of his first major international trips since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war . Xi traveled to Moscow for a state visit in March last year.

Last month, China's envoy to Russia hinted that Putin and Xi would meet “several times” this year.

“Putin's visit to China [this year] will definitely be a success,” Zhang Hanhui told Russia’s official Sputnik news agency on Saturday.

At a post-election news conference on Monday, Putin highlighted the alignment of global outlooks and growing bilateral relations between Russia and China, attributing the strength of their ties to his personal relationship with Xi.

Trade between China and Russia has flourished, surpassing the $200 billion target last year and reaching a record $240 billion in 2023, said Liu Pengyu, Chinese Embassy spokesperson. in Washington, DC. News week.